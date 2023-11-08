The brokerage has signed a lease for a 14,000-square-foot office space in the recently redeveloped HALL Park in Frisco, Texas, in a commitment to future growth in the region.

Compass has signed a new lease agreement for a roughly 14,000-square-foot office space in HALL Park, a development in Frisco, Texas, reaffirming the brokerage’s commitment to the North Dallas real estate market, the company has informed Inman.

“We are excited to establish a long-term presence in Frisco at HALL Park as part of our planned expansion efforts in Dallas-Fort Worth,” Compass Texas President Rachel Hocevar said in a statement. “Frisco is a vibrant and dynamic community in which Compass agents are thriving, and we are excited to make our home in HALL Park. This innovative workspace will elevate the experience of our agents in Frisco while building on the company culture that continues to draw top producing agents to Compass.”

In October 2021, Dallas-based development company HALL Group announced the redevelopment of HALL Park, which had been a 162-acre office park, into a mixed-use development with an office tower, a boutique hotel, a luxury residential tower, a food hall and more. The development now also features three miles of walking trails and close proximity to a variety of dining and entertainment options.

The new office will serve as a central hub for Compass’ real estate professionals in the region and a home base as Compass continues to grow its presence in North Texas.

“Over the last six years, Compass has earned a place as a leading luxury brokerage in Dallas-Fort Worth, attracting top service-focused agents who are drawn to our innovative tools like Compass AI, Marketing Center, Compass Concierge and our premium in-office support,” Bryan Pacholski, senior managing director for Compass Dallas-Fort Worth, said in a statement.

“This new office space in Frisco will further deliver on our commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for our agents who are hyper-focused on delivering a high-level service to their clients. Our Compass North Dallas sales office will be a state-of-the-art facility that will allow for the continuation of our focus on collaboration and innovation. This expansion will empower our agents to continue delivering outstanding service to our clients and further solidify our position as the go-to brokerage in the luxury real estate market in North Texas.”

Compass is slated to start operating out of the new office space in Spring 2024.

In September, the brokerage acquired Realty Austin and Realty San Antonio, the No. 1 independent real estate brokerage in Central Texas.

