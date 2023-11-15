The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Whether you celebrate by watching parades and football, host a friendsgiving, lean in to the Norman Rockwell traditions of it all — or some combination of the above — it seems that Thanksgiving is upon us.

via GIPHY

We know this has been a challenging year and that there’s a lot on your mind, but that’s all the more reason to stop and get in touch with your attitude of gratitude. After all, cultivating a thankful mindset is one of the best ways to stay resilient and positive, no matter what comes your way.

That said, our question for this week is, aptly, what are you thankful for? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.