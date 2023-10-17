No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Scandal at NAR. The first of the bombshell commission trials. High interest rates and high levels of consumer pessimism. All of the certainties of the real estate industry seem to be undermined by unprecedented stressors — and many agents are feeling the heat.

via GIPHY

Making predictions at a time like this seems foolhardy, but let’s try anyway. Economic, legal, organizational: How do you think Q4 will shake out? Do you think the commission trial will result in big changes to the way you do business? Will we see changes in NAR’s leadership? Will the current housing market lock-in ease up? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.