The 78-year-old Harry bought the two-bed, three-bath Connecticut home for $785,000 in 2016 — a discount from what it sold for at its peak.

Dreaming of renting a historic home? Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry might have you covered.

The singer listed her 18th-century Colonial home for rent. The price? $6,000 per month, according to Realtor.com.

The 78-year-old Harry bought the two-bed, three-bath home and surrounding 26 acres in Roxbury, Connecticut, for $785,000 in November 2016, according to county property records.

That was actually a steep discount from the $1.85 million the home sold for at its peak in April 2005.

Zillow estimates the home could fetch as much as $13,900 per month.

Images of the listing show the home, built in 1795, is held together by large timber pillars that appear original.

Still, the rental includes modern touches, like the designer kitchen with Carrara marble countertops, vaulted ceilings and a custom island.

Tenants will keep cooler than they would have when the home was built thanks to central air conditioning. There’s also a built-in security system and first-floor laundry.

There’s one bedroom on each level of the home, according to the listing.

Inman wasn’t able to independently verify the property’s owner, which is registered to a limited liability company in New Jersey.

The following are listing photos from when Harry apparently bought the home in 2016, via Redfin.

