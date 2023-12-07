The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Broker Spotlight: Nick Zawitz

Name: Nick Zawitz

Title: Managing Partner, The Agency Cleveland

Experience: 7 years

Location: Northeast Ohio

Brokerage full name: The Agency Cleveland

Team size: 6

Sales volume: $100 million-plus

How did you choose your brokerage?

The Agency has the best branding and marketing, and a great back-end team with tremendous support. I have been looking for a brokerage that will make heads turn so this was an easy choice. I believe our sellers and buyers deserve better and it was a fantastic opportunity to be the first to bring this brand to northeast Ohio.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I hear all the time that people get into it because they love to look at houses and want to work fewer hours with more flexibility. Real estate for me can be 16 to 18 hour days and it’s 365 days a year. I’ve had listing appointments on Thanksgiving Day and have spent vacations putting in hours and hours of work because it happened that I was in the middle of a couple of deals and had other clients who wanted to go live while I was out of town.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

I would have joined a team or had a mentor. I think having that rock is very important in this business. There are many moving parts and you only learn from experience or leaning on your previous experiences.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

I think it will be an up-and-down bumpy ride. I hope rates start to ease back down which I think they will to some degree, but I do not see it until mid/late 2024. Inventory will still be low and prices will drop a bit but spike again. I think the top agents will rise to the top and take more market share.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

I think they should join a team first, get a mentor. Join at least one nonprofit/networking group and learn as much as possible. Be a sponge and get yourself out there.

What makes a good leader?

I think a good leader leads by example. It is important to understand the needs of those you are leading, which is done through listening and offering possible solutions. I also think it’s important to understand that everyone has different goals and that’s OK. Meet them where they are and help them strive to reach their goals and then create new goals, but be there with them to celebrate the wins and support them in the losses.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Be transparent — know that it’s OK to ask for help or admit when you are uncertain or don’t know the answer. I think most other agents are willing to help if given the chance.

