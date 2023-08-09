At ICLV, the social media consultant offered a prescription for using AI and ChatGPT in your real estate business, from marketing to customer service to automated lead gen.

As part of the Agent Marketing focus at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 8, social media consultant Katie Lance talked about the potential that artificial intelligence platforms hold for promoting agents’ businesses.

“When I thought about the future as a kid, it didn’t quite look like this,” said Lance. While everyone was expecting a Jetsons-like, flying-car scenario, which didn’t exactly unfold, AI does offer the potential for exciting possibilities, she said.

“There are very few things that stand out as big moments, but I think we’re in that big moment with ChatGPT and AI,” Lance said.

For property descriptions, video titles, answering client questions and more, ChatGPT can be a helpful resource. It’s not just what you ask for, however. It’s how you ask it, according to Lance.

“If you’ve ever asked for something from AI and the result didn’t feel like you, it may have been because of the tone,” she continued. Words like luxurious, funny or thorough can make a difference in the output that you get from ChatGPT.

For example, adding “Write this in a conversational but professional, friendly tone” results in better output that sounds more authentic. One old-school way to notice the difference between AI output and your authentic voice is to read it out loud.

In addition, Lance said, it’s important to make sure that the output generated with AI is in compliance with laws, regulations and the Code of Ethics.

The output is only as good as the data you put into it

For property descriptions, for example, it’s important to add details about the listing to avoid generic content. In addition, be sure and let the AI know what format you’re looking for, whether it’s a blog post or social media caption.

Ask ChatGPT what it needs to create the output. It will provide a list of factors to consider that can improve the result it’s able to offer.

4 AI-based tools that can improve your marketing and communications

After discussing the conceptual impact of AI, Lance outlined some of the specific tools and platforms that agents can use to get practical benefits from the technology.

ChatGPT Writer is a free Chrome extension that helps you write emails and other correspondence. Don’t put in confidential information, but use it to wordsmith difficult passages when you’re communicating with a client or colleague. Use ChatGPT for evergreen content that’s not designed to go viral but is instead helpful for answering basic questions for potential clients. You can even ask ChatGPT for suggestions for evergreen content designed for real estate. An extension like WebChatGPT integrates internet access with the capability of ChatGPT. It’s great for allowing you to ask for content based on current data, like explainers to accompany market reports, for example. You can then use Canva to transform that content into an easy-to-understand infographic. Speaking of Canva , their integrated AI tools include Magic Write (similar to ChatGPT), bulk content creation tools, Magic Eraser and Magic Edit for photo correction, Magic Design if you’re overwhelmed by too many templates, Presentations, Translate, and Text-to-Image for entering a text-based description and allowing the AI to choose a photo accompaniment.

AI’s not perfect yet, but we’re seeing it in so many places, Lance told the crowd at ICLV. However, it’s important to remember that “there is not an app or tool that can replace you. Put yourself out there on social media and show up authentically.”

“Context, tone and your lived experience” allow you to maximize the capability of AI tools, including ChatGPT.

Christy Murdock is a freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. Connect with Writing Real Estate on Instagram and subscribe to the weekly roundup, The Ketchup.