In addition to launching in Australia and New Zealand, the virtual brokerage also expanded its luxury program into South Africa and the United Kingdom.

EXp Realty has expanded its luxury program, eXp Luxury, internationally to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

A little over one year after eXp launched its luxury division, the brokerage now has about 1,100 luxury agents across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, having launched in Canada in September and in Puerto Rico in November.

Michael Valdes | eXp Realty

“EXp Luxury represents our dedication to empowering elite real estate professionals with unparalleled tools and resources to enhance production and strengthen their individual brands while elevating their customer service offerings,” Michael Valdes, chief growth officer at eXp Realty, said in a statement.

“This strategic international expansion marks a pivotal moment, showcasing eXp Realty’s unwavering commitment to not only revolutionizing the global real estate landscape but setting a new benchmark for excellence in luxury real estate,” Valdes continued.

The brokerage added in a press release that the high demand it has received for eXp Luxury globally is what spurred this latest international expansion. EXp Luxury agents have access to exclusive partnerships, a bespoke design center, learning events and networking opportunities.

EXp Realty currently has more than 89,000 agents globally.

eXp Realty
