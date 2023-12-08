In addition to launching in Australia and New Zealand, the virtual brokerage also expanded its luxury program into South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

EXp Realty has expanded its luxury program, eXp Luxury, internationally to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

A little over one year after eXp launched its luxury division, the brokerage now has about 1,100 luxury agents across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, having launched in Canada in September and in Puerto Rico in November.

“EXp Luxury represents our dedication to empowering elite real estate professionals with unparalleled tools and resources to enhance production and strengthen their individual brands while elevating their customer service offerings,” Michael Valdes, chief growth officer at eXp Realty, said in a statement.

“This strategic international expansion marks a pivotal moment, showcasing eXp Realty’s unwavering commitment to not only revolutionizing the global real estate landscape but setting a new benchmark for excellence in luxury real estate,” Valdes continued.

The brokerage added in a press release that the high demand it has received for eXp Luxury globally is what spurred this latest international expansion. EXp Luxury agents have access to exclusive partnerships, a bespoke design center, learning events and networking opportunities.

EXp Realty currently has more than 89,000 agents globally.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson