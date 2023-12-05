The new offices bring The Agency’s total office launch count in 2023 up to 26. The brokerage recently marked another milestone by launching its 100th office in Portland.

Luxury brokerage The Agency is ending 2023 on a high note with new franchise locations in Marbella, Spain, and Boulder, Colorado.

Last month, the brokerage launched its Marbella location, marking its second location in Spain following its opening in Mallorca last February. The Agency Marbella is led by managing partners Kristoffer “Kris” Enger and Leif Orthmann, and sales director Benjamin Beza.

The Agency Boulder, which the brokerage announced on Tuesday, is led by managing partners Jay Hebb, Jared Blank and Kacey Bingham. The office marks the brokerage’s fourth location in the state of Colorado, with existing offices across Denver, Aspen and Telluride.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Europe with the launch of our second Spanish office in beautiful Marbella,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “Known for its stunning location and luxury lifestyle, Marbella fits perfectly within The Agency’s portfolio of sought-after destinations.”

Marbella is known for its beaches, villas and golf courses in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol. The region’s Puerto Banús marina is also a yachting destination that is home to many high-end boutiques and bars.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to introduce The Agency to Marbella and bring this pioneering brand to the region,” added Enger. “The Agency’s culture of collaboration, unmatched marketing power, and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional customer service made choosing to partner with the brokerage an obvious choice when seeking to take our business to the next level.”

Collectively, The Agency Marbella’s leaders have more than four decades of industry experience. The new European office is located at Urbanizacion La Coneja, Local 48 Volubilis, Malaga, Spain.

The brokerage’s foray into Boulder builds on its existing relationship with Jared Blank and Kacey Bingham, who launched The Agency Denver in 2021.

“Our strategic expansion in Colorado has been exceptional as we continue to seek like-minded partners who embody The Agency brand,” The Agency founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue our work with Jared Blank and Kacey Bingham and to welcome Jay Hebb to The Agency family as we debut our new office in Boulder, bringing our world-class offerings to buyers and sellers throughout the area.”

Blank, Bingham and Hebb have more than 50 years of industry experience combined across the Denver and Boulder markets. Blank and Bingham also currently hold the highest priced listing in Denver, a 15-acre property in Denver’s Cherry Hills Village neighborhood for $28.88 million.

“Following the success of the launch of our office in Denver, I’m honored and thrilled to open our new location in Boulder and to work alongside Jay, Kacey and top agents in the market like Marybeth [Emerson], as well as the entire LATITUDE40 team [Blank’s previous Boulder-based firm],” Blank said in a statement.

Added Bingham, “The collaborative culture and white-glove service afforded at The Agency are the ideal complements to our business, and we look forward to servicing buyers and sellers in the area while harnessing the exceptional offerings of The Agency’s global brand.”

The Agency Boulder is located at 1035 Pearl Street #101B, Boulder, Colorado.

