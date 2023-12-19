The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We know you’ve had a lot to deal with this year. From commission lawsuits to a down market and a ton of uncertainty. Whether you’re new to the industry or a longtime veteran, the thing we’re hearing from everybody is that 2023 has been just exhausting, and a lot of folks are running on empty.

via GIPHY

As we move into the home stretch, the last couple of weeks of December 2023, we want to know: What are you doing to end this year on a high note? Are you making resolutions? Planning ahead? Are you doubling down on training, marketing or operations? How are you going to ensure that all of the angst of the past year gets left behind, so you can launch yourself into January and take advantage of that upswing momentum? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

