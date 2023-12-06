The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As we move into the last weeks of 2023, there are plenty of shiny objects to distract us, from gift lists to gatherings to holiday travel. At the same time, of course, it’s important to think about what comes after the holidays: The first days of 2024 and the precursor to the busiest part of the real estate year — the spring market.

via GIPHY

While you’re counting down the days left in this year, let us know: How are you preparing for 2024? Are you gathering docs for your CPA? Trying to close a few more deals before the 31st? Are you leaning in on holiday-themed marketing or rethinking your 2024 business plan? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.