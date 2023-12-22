The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The antitrust enforcer says it “continues to have concerns” about a proposed deal between homesellers and broker-owned multiple listing service MLS PIN.

Join the conversation about the future of the MLS at Inman Connect New York in January, where we’ll be discussing this manifesto, and much more.

The owner of the real estate investment firm Cardone Capital said in a recent television interview he predicts a massive price correction in the months ahead.

The nation’s second biggest title insurer issues terse statement saying it’s taken some systems offline. Ransomware group Blackcat has infiltrated more than 1,000 computer networks.

Wu founded Opendoor in 2014 and served as the company’s chief executive officer until last year. He said in a statement that he’s leaving to focus on building new things.