DOJ objects to 2nd settlement bid in MLS PIN commission case

The antitrust enforcer says it “continues to have concerns” about a proposed deal between homesellers and broker-owned multiple listing service MLS PIN.

MLS Reinvented: A manifesto for the industry

Grant Cardone thinks real estate is due for the correction of a lifetime

Grant Cardone. Photo: Getty Images

The owner of the real estate investment firm Cardone Capital said in a recent television interview he predicts a massive price correction in the months ahead.

Title insurer First American Financial is hackers’ latest target

The nation’s second biggest title insurer issues terse statement saying it’s taken some systems offline. Ransomware group Blackcat has infiltrated more than 1,000 computer networks.

Opendoor founder Eric Wu leaving company to focus on startups

Eric Wu

Wu founded Opendoor in 2014 and served as the company’s chief executive officer until last year. He said in a statement that he’s leaving to focus on building new things.

