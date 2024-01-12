The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: After a reported blackmail threat, NAR President Tracy Kasper resigned this week. What’s next for the embattled trade organization?

This week, the real estate industry was left reeling yet again from the out-of-the-blue resignation of National Association of Realtors President Tracy Kasper. What raised even more eyebrows was the reason given for her departure: Not the anticipated (and often asked-for) resignation due to problems at the organization itself, but shocking assertions of blackmail threats.

National Association of Realtors President Tracy Kasper resigned from her position effective immediately, following what she says was a “threat” of blackmail.

Kevin Sears, NAR’s president-elect since November, has stepped into the role of president, the 1.5 million-member trade group said in an announcement Monday.

Kasper informed NAR’s leadership team of a recently received “threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR. She refused to do so and instead reported the threat to law enforcement. Ms. Kasper felt that, in the circumstances, it was best for the organization that she step down,” according to the statement.

As NAR’s brand takes (yet) another hit, the tension rises between those who say it’s best to rebuild the organization and those who think it’s a lost cause.

Whatever your point of view, it’s time to tend your garden, take your lumps from the tough 2023 market and figure out what to do next. As so often, it starts with mindset and goes from there into a consideration of the concrete steps you (and the industry) will need to take next.

As always, Inman’s Contributors are here with advice, solace and a little kick in the pants to help you pick yourself up, dust yourself off and start all over again.

With nearly half of all agents underperforming, and many leaving the industry altogether, it’s time to get your mind right and regroup so that you can focus on the things you can control right now. Mega-team leader Carl Medford shares strategies to help you turn disappointment into success in 2024.

According to coach Darryl Davis, although its intentions were good, the unintended consequences of the Clear Cooperation Policy may make it more trouble than it’s worth. As an industry, Davis writes, it’s time to reevaluate which policies truly serve homeowners and empower agents to provide value in an ethical yet dynamic marketplace.

According to founder and CEO of 1 Percent Lists Grant Clayton, it’s time for the real estate industry to stop arguing about what’s best for agents and start asking what’s best for clients. He writes, “It’s time we stop worrying about how the industry feels about us and start doing what every other company in the world does: Offer more value to our clients through great service as well as pricing.”