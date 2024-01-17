Lion & Orb Agent Memberships will become available beginning on Jan. 24. The company calls its model “a groundbreaking annual subscription service that transforms how agents access public relations and marketing services to promote themselves and their work.”

Industry public relations firm Lion & Orb is introducing a new, flexible services product directed at real estate agents that allows for a more bespoke approach to the occasional need for media outreach, event placement and personal brand consulting, according to a press release sent exclusively to Inman.

Agent Memberships will become available beginning on Jan. 24, a model the company calls “a groundbreaking annual subscription service that transforms how agents access public relations and marketing services to promote themselves and their work.”

The program will provide members with a range of services as needed, starting with Lion & Orb’s existing technology-backed tools designed to maximize public exposure and messaging, which include PressList, AdStudio and PressLeads.

Leveraging the reach of Meta products Facebook and Instagram, as well as Google’s search algorithm, AdStudio users can devise ad creative for stories in which they are mentioned, easily determine daily budgets and determine campaign timelines in an interface designed in unison with Evocalize, an established real estate technology company based in Seattle.

Lion & Orb founder and CEO Audie Chamberlain said in a statement that the concept is to make high-level public relations more accessible to up-and-coming agents and those who, at times, have made big jumps in their respective markets.

“In real estate, public relations and publicity has arrived,” said Chamberlain, “Our agent membership stands out as the optimal means for agents to distinguish themselves and enhance their online presence. This will help agents gain new perceptions within their respective markets.”

Services available to members include a custom media plan and PR strategy, press release creation, notification of media requests, award consideration availabilities, promotion for industry speaking opportunities, listing presentation preparation and even discounts with proptech vendors.

Lion & Orb piloted the program to success, it stated, demonstrating results for St. Petersburg, Florida, agent DJ Soucy, Mor Zucker of Team Denver Homes, Jeff Valentino at Valentino Group and Lina Saba with Compass in California.

The company has served as the mouthpiece for a number of proptech companies as well as individual agents, such as email marketing company Happy Grasshopper, website and software developer Luxury Presence, Mosaik and Propy, among others.

The company is charging $950 for its annual membership plan.

