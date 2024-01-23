Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

Top restaurants: ICNY is held at the Midtown Hilton, at 1335 6th Ave, New York, NY. We thought it would be helpful to provide a list of the top places within a short walk or ride from the hotel to grab breakfast, coffee, dinner or drinks.

Dinner

This is a list of the best restaurants within a short stroll from the Hilton, as determined by Eater NYC, Michelin and Inman’s expert writers.

Le Rock NYC: 6-minute walk 

French restaurant in Rockefeller Plaza named one of Midtown East’s best restaurants of 2023 and acclaimed for its epic setting.

Fresco by Scotto: 9-minute walk

Italian American classics with old school vibes.

Aquavit: 9-minute walk

If you can get a table, Aquavit focuses on seafood and sustainable ingredients. Executive Chef ​​Emma Bengtsson has earned two Michelin stars for her menu.

The Grill: 10-minute walk

The Grill has the style of a vintage steakhouse with a la carte fine dining served in the iconic Seagram Building.

The Capital Grille: 4-minute walk

One location from the upscale steakhouse chain that offers classic American food in a clubby, refined setting.

Breakfast

Margon: 10-minute walk

Small Latin counter-service spot serving Cuban sandwiches, American breakfasts & salads.

Drinks

Looking to unwind after a day full of epic content on the Inman live stages? These bars all have ratings of at least 4.5 stars on Google and are within a 10-minute walk from the Midtown Hilton.

The Whitby: 5-minute walk, 18 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019

The Bar Room at the Modern: 4-minute walk, 9 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Tanner Smith’s: 6-minute walk, 204 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

The Bar at Baccarat Hotel: 3-minute walk, 28 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Barcelona Bar: 9-minute walk, 923 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Bartley Dunnes: 4-minute walk, 160 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019

Aldo Sohm Wine Bar: 2-minute walk, 151 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

Nothing Really Matters: 8-minute walk, 210 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019

