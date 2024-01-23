Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

Want to make the most of your time in New York City this week? Be sure to check out more than what’s going on at Inman Connect New York. Take advantage of the opportunity to get to know the city better, starting with its world-famous food scene.

Top restaurants: ICNY is held at the Midtown Hilton, at 1335 6th Ave, New York, NY. We thought it would be helpful to provide a list of the top places within a short walk or ride from the hotel to grab breakfast, coffee, dinner or drinks.

Dinner

This is a list of the best restaurants within a short stroll from the Hilton, as determined by Eater NYC, Michelin and Inman’s expert writers.

Le Rock NYC: 6-minute walk

French restaurant in Rockefeller Plaza named one of Midtown East’s best restaurants of 2023 and acclaimed for its epic setting.

Fresco by Scotto: 9-minute walk

Italian American classics with old school vibes.

Aquavit: 9-minute walk

If you can get a table, Aquavit focuses on seafood and sustainable ingredients. Executive Chef ​​Emma Bengtsson has earned two Michelin stars for her menu.

The Grill: 10-minute walk

The Grill has the style of a vintage steakhouse with a la carte fine dining served in the iconic Seagram Building.

The Capital Grille: 4-minute walk

One location from the upscale steakhouse chain that offers classic American food in a clubby, refined setting.

Breakfast

Margon: 10-minute walk

Small Latin counter-service spot serving Cuban sandwiches, American breakfasts & salads.

Drinks

Looking to unwind after a day full of epic content on the Inman live stages? These bars all have ratings of at least 4.5 stars on Google and are within a 10-minute walk from the Midtown Hilton.

The Whitby: 5-minute walk, 18 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019

The Bar Room at the Modern: 4-minute walk, 9 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Tanner Smith’s: 6-minute walk, 204 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

The Bar at Baccarat Hotel: 3-minute walk, 28 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Barcelona Bar: 9-minute walk, 923 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Bartley Dunnes: 4-minute walk, 160 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019

Aldo Sohm Wine Bar: 2-minute walk, 151 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

Nothing Really Matters: 8-minute walk, 210 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019