Since 2013, the team has sold more than $800 million in transactions. They were drawn to Douglas Elliman for its company culture and opportunities in new development.

Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

The SAEZFROMM team, led by couple Mark David Fromm and Claudia Saez-Fromm, has moved from Corcoran Group to Douglas Elliman, the brokerage has informed Inman.

The luxury team also includes Gina Giles, Marilyn Temiz and Mariella Figurasin.

“The wonderful thing about Claudia and Mark is that they had started their own boutique firm several years ago that was very successful, and they did luxury rentals and then started to do luxury sales,” Scott Durkin, CEO and president of Douglas Elliman, told Inman. “They made a name for themselves and everyone sort of took notice.”

“I’ve had a distant crush on them because they’re like a Hollywood couple,” Durkin added. “They’re well-spoken, impeccable dressers, but more than anything, they have the best reputation I’ve ever seen in a couple that does business together, and we’re super excited to help them build [their business] even bigger.”

It all began with Fromm and Saez-Fromm’s partnership, which was formed more than two decades ago, when they teamed up to launch Mark David & Company in 2003. After hiring and training more than 1,100 agents and closing more than 9,600 transactions, the couple sold the company to Town Residential in 2013 and launched SAEZFROMM. Since then, the team has closed more than $800 million in transactions.

SAEZFROOM joined Corcoran in 2018. Over the years, Fromm and Saez-Fromm have conducted a number of transactions with Douglas Elliman agents, and formed long-lasting relationships that made a good impression, they told Inman. The couple felt their team would find a good home at the brokerage because their values aligned with the company’s culture.

“We had a really great run [at Corcoran],” Saez-Fromm told Inman. “And we really wanted to expand and get more support with new development. The relationships we have currently and Elliman’s global reach, as far as the Knight Frank partnership, are very attractive to our business. I also believe culture and community are crucial, especially in today’s environment. We have established beautiful, long-lasting relationships with a lot of colleagues at Elliman, and it was a natural choice to make.”

Fromm added, “We’ve had some friends who went over [to Elliman] and their businesses have really blown up, and we expect the same for ours. We were blown away by the management team at Elliman and we absolutely love the community that they built, and feel we’re going to have a lot more opportunity for new development through our own [projects] we’re bringing in that will get tremendous support by collaborating with them and working on developments with Elliman.”

SAEZFROMM has closed notable transactions in the past at the Malcolm Forbes townhouse at 11 West 12th, 52 Wooster and 53 Greene, among others.

“[Douglas Elliman’s] culture is really an attraction because we have the brain trust and level of management — many layers — that really help build the business and help people feel part of a wonderful organization and that they are welcome here,” Durkin said. “And there’s a lot to be said for that.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson