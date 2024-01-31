The Real Brokerage has added yet another team, its second in the first month of 2024. This time, they welcome the Suarez Team of Los Angeles.

Roxanne and James Suarez are taking their 10-person Los Angeles real estate company to The Real Brokerage, Inman has learned in a Jan. 31 press release.

The power couple’s performance is notable mainly because of their company’s compact footprint, even if it does serve some of the nation’s most lucrative zip codes. The Suarez Team works in Silicon Beach, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills and the South Bay. In 2022, the team reported a total transaction value of $210 million.

Silicon Beach is the name given to a region of the coastal LA market replete with aerospace companies, big-tech brands, research firms and centers of academic merit.

Real President Sharran Srivatsaa, naturally, is thrilled to have the Suarez’s expertise as part of his company’s recent growth spurt.

“James and Roxanne’s approach of never settling for less than their best and putting their hearts and souls into serving both their clients and agents is what makes them great leaders,” Srivatsaa said. “I know that they will thrive in our culture of collaboration and teamwork and be role models for the entire organization.”

Real is on a roll, in no uncertain terms. It’s been collecting teams in the last two months like a bee does pollen. Going back to October 2023, it landed the 56-member John Pope Legends team from the Sacramento market. Then, in December it picked up four teams from Kansas City with a $2 billion tenure in total, followed by the 40-agent Carolina Sky Real Estate in December and, shortly after the new year, the $650-million producing “mega team,” Premiere.

The start of 2024 saw the company announce new forms of affiliation, with one model centered on attracting teams that want, in essence, to white-label Real’s underpinnings. The Private Label partnership gives independent brokerages access to Real’s internal software solutions and its cascading efficiencies while sustaining the brokerages’ existing consumer-facing brands.

Real’s ProTeams affiliation hinges on team leaders’ desire to intricately manage the financial parameters of agents under their lead, offering custom agreements on caps, splits and fees, according to Real. This kind of flexibility allows new teams to maintain operational processes their members are accustomed to, avoiding onboarding hassles or agent departures because of brokerage-mandated contracts.

The Suarez Team joined Real in traditional fashion, however, with James Suarez saying in the release that he involved his entire team in the decision.

“We all believe that Real offers us the best opportunities that will help us become even better agents and separate us from our competition,” Suarez said. “This move isn’t just about changing brokerages; it represents a forward-thinking approach and movement in line with the evolving direction of the real estate sector. Real’s commitment to training, Sharran’s unmatched forward-thinking leadership, the best profit share model and opportunities to build long-term wealth through stock ownership made the decision to join Real very easy.”

