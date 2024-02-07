February is New Agent Month at Inman. Follow along as we go deeper on the tools, tech and tips you’ll need to survive and thrive in 2024. For curated content crafted just for first-year agents, be sure to subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Basics.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

When you’re first starting out in real estate, your knowledge may be limited to what you learned in your licensing class and real estate “facts” that you’ve heard here and there from friends and family. It’s not until you’re in the trenches day to day, handling your first transactions and getting to know the lay of the land that you truly start to develop your knowledge base.

That made us wonder: What are some common misconceptions new agents have? What did you have to figure out as a new agent. What have new agents asked you about over the years? Do they tend to be confused about marketing, transactions, contracts, business operations — or something else? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.