Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales addresses the rivalry with Homes.com and shares why competition is good for agents and consumers.

The competition in the real estate portal market has become more intense over the past year. During a session at Inman Connect New York Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales addresses the rivalry with Homes.com and shares why competition is good for agents and consumers.

Homes.com has emerged as a new challenger, claiming it has overtaken Realtor.com as the second-most visited home search site in the nation. Since making this announcement in October, CoStar Group’s CEO, Andy Florance, has continued to highlight Homes.com’s success. Despite these claims, Eales welcomes and is embracing the competition.

