Miles was most recently affiliated with Compass and brings strong connections in the new development sector to Official. In addition to New York, his team will also begin operating in Miami.

Brett Miles, a top agent in New York City and leader of the Brett Miles Team, has joined Official, the brokerage informed Inman exclusively.

Miles comes to the firm from Compass, where he spent just over three years as a broker. He will serve as a founding agent for Official in the New York City market. Official’s “founding agents” are agents who operate in the firm’s resale and new development divisions, will build and operate teams across multiple markets, and have already achieved more than $1 billion in career sales.

Over the course of about two decades, Miles has indeed closed more than $1 billion in sales volume, while building up a strong client base.

“Official is redefining industry standards to offer a client experience that’s unlike any other firm in real estate,” Miles said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to joining the powerhouse team that’s dominating in luxury new development, representing the most exclusive homes in the country, and attracting the most impressive real estate talent.”

Miles has represented a number of notable sales throughout his career, including two penthouses at 601 Washington Street for over $30 million each, a $29.8 million penthouse at 320 West 12th Street and a record-breaking $26 million townhouse at 45 East 74th Street, among others.

Additionally, Miles has worked closely with some of the leading developers across the city on projects from inception to sell-out, a press release explained. His work in new development was one of the primary reasons Official was interested in having him join the firm, as the brokerage intends to continue building on its current success in that sector of the market.

Miles’ longtime colleague, associate broker Robin-Lyon Gardiner, joins Official with him. Miami-based agent Amanda Malone has likewise joined the team in order to expand their business beyond New York City into South Florida.

“Official is the first luxury-only multi-market real estate brand, which is demonstrated by our commitment to partnering exclusively with the most talented and ascending agents in the industry,” Nicole Oge, co-founder and chief growth officer of Official, said in a statement.

“Brett Miles joining Official is the truest expression of this philosophy. We’re thrilled to welcome Brett to Official in New York City and Miami. His values are beautifully aligned with our relationship-driven approach to real estate, and his expertise from advising some of New York City’s most respected residents and developers will be an invaluable asset to this firm.”

Added Official co-founder and President of New Development Andrew Wachtfogel, “I’ve known Brett for almost a decade and am thrilled to be welcoming him to Official. His new development knowledge is unmatched, and we’re fortunate to benefit from his expertise.”

Official recently welcomed Brent Watson and Marco Salari as founding agents for the firm in Los Angeles. In order to join Official, agents must have closed over $1 billion in career sales or be considered a “prodigy” by the firm — an agent who is on track to become a billion-dollar producer and is placed into an accelerated growth plan.

The luxury firm was founded in 2022 and now operates in New York, the Hamptons, Miami, Los Angeles, Orange County and the Bahamas.

