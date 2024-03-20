Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Love it or hate it, NAR’s $418 million settlement is on its way to becoming a reality. What that means for you, and the way you do business, isn’t yet clear, and probably won’t be until the terms of the settlement have been approved by the courts.

So, purely based on what we know now, fill us in: What do you see as the biggest challenge with NAR’s proposed settlement changes? Is it educating the public? Learning to negotiate the commission? Losing MLS transparency? Getting a signature on the buyer representation agreement? We’re all ears, so let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.