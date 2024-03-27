Glennis Beacham founded the former indie brokerage in 2006 after growing her career over the course of more than two decades to become one of Atlanta’s top luxury agents.

The Atlanta-based formerly indie firm Beacham & Company has dropped its independent status to join Compass as a team, the firm revealed to Inman.

With the acquisition, the luxury team brings more than 50 agents and six staff members over to Compass.

Longtime Atlanta Realtor Glennis Beacham founded the firm, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, in 2006. She said that Compass’ national network and technology were key reasons for why she was inspired to bring her company over to the firm.

“Compass provides a tremendous advantage for us in the greater Atlanta market and beyond,” Beacham said in a statement. “Compass maintains a great reputation nationwide and has developed a very strong network on a national level. We’re thrilled to be part of that network now and to be able to leverage Compass’ advantage technology platform, which offers something no one else can. This will allow our firm to grow and evolve further while putting us ahead of the competition.”

Prior to founding Beacham & Company, Beacham was one of Atlanta’s top agents for 24 years, selling more homes priced over $5 million than any other agent in the state, according to her bio. Beacham was also the first residential agent in Georgia to close $2 billion in sales. Through the years, Beacham & Company has become known in Atlanta for its marketing strategies, community involvement and high-performing agents, a press statement said.

“Compass welcomes the opportunity to align with such a well-respected brokerage with a deep-rooted legacy in the greater Atlanta market,” Steven Busch, senior managing director of the southeast region of Compass, said in a statement. “Beacham & Company will be an integral asset to expanding Compass’ services, specifically in the resilient luxury segment across Georgia.”

Added Ben Beacham, Glennis Beacham’s son and teammate, “Beacham & Company at Compass will blend the boutique approach and supportive culture we’ve worked to establish over the past two decades and seamlessly integrate this with Compass’ technology platform and access to its national network of agents. We look forward to continuing to put our agents and their clients first, further improving their business and client experience for years to come.”

Compass closed more than $350 million in sales volume in the state of Georgia in 2023. The firm also recently announced its terms to settle the commission lawsuits it was named in, for $57.5 million.

