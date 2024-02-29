The Boston-headquartered franchise dubbed “Corcoran Property Advisors” is led by brokers-owners Brian Dougherty and Nick Robert who have backgrounds that span hospitality, sales, luxury and design. The firm also has an office in Cohasset.

The Corcoran Group has launched its first franchise in Massachusetts with the addition of Corcoran Property Advisors, the brokerage has informed Inman.

The Boston-based franchise led by brokers-owners Brian Dougherty and Nick Robert, also has a second office on the South Shore in Cohasset. The move solidifies Corcoran’s commitment to the East Coast, even as it continues to expand the Corcoran Affiliate Network across other parts of the U.S. and the rest of the globe.

“There has always been a strong synergy between New York City, Corcoran’s first market, and the greater Boston area,” Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement. “Therefore, I couldn’t be happier to solidify that union with the launch of Corcoran Property Advisors. The team’s strong business acumen, paired with Corcoran’s tools, support and world-class brand, is sure to spur exciting growth across Boston and its luxury coastal communities.”

Dougherty and Robert bring backgrounds in luxury real estate and retail, interior design, hospitality and new development to the new affiliate.

Dougherty previously worked as a portfolio growth director for a major hospitality company and as a national sales director for a subsidiary of a multi-strategy hedge fund, as well as a partner at a luxury brokerage, before joining Compass in 2019. The two agents partnered at Compass under The Private Brokerage team, which Dougherty founded and Robert joined as executive director. In 2022, the team closed more than $72 million in transactions, making them one of the country’s top small teams in Massachusetts, according to RealTrends.

Before joining Compass and The Private Brokerage team, Robert held a leadership role at Restoration Hardware, overseeing visual merchandising in Boston and launching retail spaces in various markets across the U.S. Prior to The Private Brokerage team’s founding, Dougherty and Robert also partnered on renovating and managing a boutique inn on Cape Cod for a few years.

“Boston is a world-class city, not only with some of the most historic educational and cultural institutions in the world but also some of the most exciting companies in the burgeoning technology and medical industries,” Dougherty said in a statement. “These factors, paired with one of the world’s most spectacular real estate markets, is perfectly poised for us to launch and grow Corcoran Property Advisors, especially when supported by Corcoran’s talented team, proven senior leadership, best-in-class agent resources, and sophisticated yet fresh marketing.”

With its rich history, natural beauty, varied cultural offerings and strong economy, Boston and Cape Cod’s real estate markets remain in demand. The city features a mix of housing from historic townhomes and modern condos to suburban homes and new developments. Meanwhile, Cape Cod boasts beachfront bungalows as well as expansive luxury estates.

“Boston is a market we have always had our eye on as a prime location for the Corcoran brand to thrive,” Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates, said in a statement. “Having found the right people to represent the brand with Brian and Nick, Corcoran Property Advisors is sure to see both swift and steady growth, leveraging the iconic Corcoran brand, our unique messaging and our innovative offerings across such an exciting market.”

Dougherty and Robert will also lead the Corcoran Property Advisors team at the new affiliate, which includes eight licensed agents at the time of publishing. With their offices in Boston and Cohasset, the team aims to grow agent count and market share across greater Boston in the foreseeable future.

Last week, Corcoran also announced its third Houston-based affiliate to date, Corcoran Genesis, which will focus on serving Houston’s suburban markets.

