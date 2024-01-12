MoxiBalance’s roots are in parent company MoxiWorks’ 2021 acquisition of Reeazily, the unnecessarily difficult-to-pronounce software company that specialized in transaction management and real estate business oversight.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed for the latest on real estate technology from Inman’s expert Craig Rowe.

MoxiBalance is an enterprise back-office management and accounting solution.

Platforms: Browser and mobile responsive

Ideal for: Brokers, office managers, accountants

Top selling points:

Transaction management flexibility

Integration with QuickBooks

Agent UX, performance updates

1099-reporting

Multioffice ready

Top concern:

Mainly onboarding time for new clients or those not already aligned with QuickBooks. This isn’t a newbie’s solution, but most backend systems aren’t meant to be for the everyday agent.

What you should know

MoxiBalance’s roots are in parent company MoxiWorks’ 2021 acquisition of Reeazily, the unnecessarily difficult-to-pronounce software company that specialized in transaction management and real estate business oversight. Those comfortable with the former company’s user experience should be able to pick up where they left off, as MoxiWorks is no stranger to making business processes technologically easy to access.

MoxiBalance isn’t designed to accommodate those outside of accounting or management positions. It’s not a “back office for dummies” type of system, with a consumer front end and lightweight on-ramp, although, for its intended audience, everything is where it should be.

There’s a heavy QuickBooks presence here, seamless data exchanges between the likes of Dotloop, SkySlope and Docusign rooms and, in essence, all the tools and features to appeal to someone who wears glasses at the end of their nose.

Other standout features are the deal-accurate 1099 reporting for agents to know exactly where they stand from a tax perspective, contacts automatically imported from deal content, balance sheets, easy P&L reports and consolidated payment gateways for each avenue of brokerage revenue so all income is in one place, but properly tagged.

MoxiWorks was familiar with Reeazily, as it was a member of their partner software program for a number of years. This benefits users because it shows that MoxiWorks didn’t choose to tackle a large software integration with a company it didn’t know, full of features not proven or management unwilling to assist in such a shift. In short, they were in the same friend group for years before they started dating. It matters.

MoxiBalance is going to work well for brokerages needing a widespread, unified way to control numbers across a number of offices. It’s not a small indie’s go-to, but I suppose it could be. While QuickBooks is popular among brokers for a reason, it’s not as equipped to tackle on its own the widespread variants that big brokerages demand, such as multiple teams with inconsistent splits, high-maintenance top producers with intricate incentives that they annoyingly always reach, widely different commission structures, invoicing needs and software expenses.

It’s wild out there for back-office folk, and sometimes the numbers team needs scalable, flexible software to help out a broker who’s too willing to cut a different deal with every agent who steps through the door with a license. Thus, this is why they’re calling it Moxi”Balance,” to bring order to a part of the business that is historically burdened by redundancy and incompatible partner solutions.

The user interface is frankly a bit bland for my tastes. But again, I’m about as numbers-oriented as a head of cabbage, and very used to looking at vibrant CRMs and mobile-ready marketing apps. MoxiBalance’s suite of functions is accessible from a horizontal tabbed navigation that offers access to Sides, Contacts, Deposits, Billing, Disbursement and Payouts. Each tab delves into the deal from that function’s perspective, organized as the most common user would go about their day.

MoxiBalance doesn’t only mirror QuickBooks in its experience; it can talk openly to it in a two-way interaction.

Even though these kinds of tools aren’t what people log into for a good time, MoxiBalance does allow agents to peek at their current performance, cap progress, pending income and a to-the-day accurate breakdown of what their 1099 will show the government to best prepare for tax season.

The company is working on a new UI for MoxiBalance, and its expected to be in place later in Q1, so rest assured my opinion on the look and feel of it could change quite a bit. The screenshots here reflect that update.

It’s true that if I were to order my knowledge of proptech according to product category, back-office systems would be somewhere near — actually, at — the bottom. This is because I understand how agents work, not bookkeepers and accountants. Y’all are just different.

But, I know enough to know what should be included, what constitutes good software, why certain features are more important than others and that MoxiWorks builds good software.

How’s that for balance?

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.