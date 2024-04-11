Find out how this former banker put his financial acumen to work for buyers and sellers throughout Reno’s neighborhoods.

Broker Spotlight: A.J. Palomar

Name: A.J. Palomar

Title: Managing director

Experience: 11+ years

Location: Reno, Nevada

Brokerage name: The Agency Reno

Team size: 1

Transaction sides: 31 (over the past five years)

Sales volume: $12,839,084 (past five years)

Why did you get your start in real estate?

I transitioned into real estate after a fulfilling 13-year career in banking. While banking provided stability, I felt a longing for something more impactful, something that would allow me to make a difference in the community I call home.

Real estate presented itself as the perfect avenue for growth and community involvement. It offered me the opportunity to not only help individuals find their dream homes but also contribute positively to the neighborhoods and communities where I live and work.

Making this shift has been incredibly rewarding, allowing me to leverage my financial expertise while pursuing a path that aligns with my passion for community engagement and making a difference.

How did you choose your brokerage?

I chose The Agency as my brokerage because I was immediately drawn to its vibrant culture and forward-thinking leadership. The emphasis on collaboration, integrity and innovation within The Agency resonated deeply with me. I admired how they fostered a supportive environment where agents are encouraged to excel while maintaining a strong sense of community.

Additionally, The Agency’s commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and technology was incredibly appealing. Their dedication to providing top-notch resources and support for agents aligned perfectly with my vision for success in real estate.

Joining The Agency wasn’t just about finding a brokerage; it was about becoming part of a dynamic and progressive team that shares my values and aspirations.

What do you wish more agents knew when starting out?

What I wish every agent knew when getting into real estate is that success doesn’t always come overnight. It takes perseverance, hard work, and dedication to achieve your goals in this industry.

One thing that’s non-negotiable is a commitment to excellent customer service. Building strong relationships with clients and prioritizing their needs is key to long-term success.

Additionally, going into the business with a clear idea of the niche you wish to serve is crucial. Having intention and plans from the outset can guide your efforts and set you apart in a competitive market.

So, be patient, provide exceptional service and always have a clear vision of your niche — these are the cornerstones of a successful career in real estate.



Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

A high point in my brokerage career was undoubtedly the moment I was selected to join The Agency. As someone just starting on my brokerage path, being chosen to work with such a prestigious agency was incredibly validating.

What made it even more special was my admiration for the amazing agents across the globe that I now have the privilege to interact with. The opportunity to learn from their diverse experiences and perspectives has been invaluable.

Additionally, the powerful and intelligent leaders at The Agency have never failed to offer their unwavering support, guiding me as I navigate this exciting new chapter in my real estate journey. Being part of The Agency has not only been a high point but also a defining moment that has set the stage for future successes.

What makes a good leader?

I believe a good leader embodies several key qualities. Firstly, effective communication skills are paramount. A leader should be able to articulate their vision clearly, inspire their team and foster open dialogue.

Secondly, integrity is non-negotiable. A leader must uphold high ethical standards, earning the trust and respect of both clients and colleagues.

Thirdly, adaptability is crucial in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. A leader should be agile, able to navigate challenges, and embrace innovation. Lastly, empathy and mentorship are essential.

A good leader should genuinely care about the success and well-being of their team, offering guidance, support, and encouragement every step of the way.

