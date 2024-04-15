Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Inman Innovator Awards.

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increase productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman’s flagship award includes entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, agents reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies, and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

Nominations for the 2024 Awards include new categories in innovative solutions and technology, reflecting the rapidly evolving real estate marketplace. Award winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 31 to Aug. 1, 2024.

We encourage all members of the Inman community to submit nominees for the following categories:

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)

Company of the Year

Most Innovative Agent

Most Innovative Team

Most Innovative Brokerage

Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign

Most Innovative Marketing Solution

Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution

Most Innovative Client Experience Solution

Most Innovative Application of AI

Most Innovative Use of Video

Most Innovative Industry Podcast

Most Innovative Organization (MLS, Association, Industry)

Please submit your nomination here. Nomination should reflect the time period between July 2023 and now. If you are nominating in multiple categories, please fill out the form separately for each nomination.

The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2024. Finalists will be announced on Inman.com and the winners will be revealed live on stage at ICLV in August. Finalists and winners are chosen at the sole discretion of the Inman editorial team.

Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas to celebrate the next era in real estate.