Marketing software company Roomvu has landed a pair of enterprise brokerage relationships that stand to push it into the everyday marketing arsenal of thousands of agents.

The deal also announces its official presence in the U.S. real estate market. It has been operating primarily in Canada, where its founder once worked as an agent.

Inman learned in a March 18 press release that Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) and Realty ONE Group have both signed up to use the firm’s range of mobile video resources to power agents’ outreach efforts in the midst of a national slowdown that has no definitive turnaround date.

The software automates localized marketing in mobile video channels custom to each agent. It provides ready-made topical content themes and short-form messaging tactics to help users integrate digestible, shareable video into more expansive marketing plans.

LeadingRE’s Jeff Kennedy, vice president of sales and partnerships, said in a statement that agents can rest assured their marketing needs will be met.

“Roomvu sets itself apart with its advanced marketing strategy, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to elevate your marketing efforts,” Kennedy said. “Roomvu’s video customization capabilities empower you to create compelling visual content tailored to your specific needs, enabling you to captivate and resonate with your audience like never before.”

In a 2021 Inman review of Roomvu, the product was lauded for its ease of use in an area historically difficult to adopt for agents — video. The software automates creation and simplifies dissemination.

“The web-based solution offers users ready-made video content. Organized by categories such as Market Updates, Neighborhood Reports and Tips for Homebuyers, among others, Roomvu’s videos don’t merely repurpose weak stock footage. They look and perform as if each was built by a professional editor,” the review stated.

“This is quick, consumable content most ideal for social media and email distribution, both of which can be done from within the application, either as needed or through the calendar tool. Each video has an agent headshot and contact credentials, too.”

Email marketing, digital advertising, a lightweight CRM and AI-backed video creation assistant are also components of Roomvu’s product suite.

Roomvu is an alumnus of the NAR REACH program, a selective program designed to support and advocate for innovative products built to serve the real estate industry. It’s active in multiple geographic regions around the globe, including Australia and New Zealand, Canada, Israel, the U.K. and Latin America.

Sam Mehrbod, Roomvu’s founder and CEO, said in a statement that his goal is to replicate the success he’s had in Canada in the States and that large partnerships are key to the company’s ability to scale.

“Our technology is not just about marketing properties; it’s about empowering agents and brokerages to build their brand and connect with clients in meaningful ways,” he said. “We are committed to providing our innovative video marketing solutions to help agents and brokerages enhance their brand visibility, engage more effectively with clients, and ultimately, drive business growth in today’s competitive and challenging market.”

