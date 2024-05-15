With the merger, 26 agents will join Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, bringing the combined firms’ agent count to 130 across seven offices in parts of New York and New Jersey.

The Rumson, New Jersey-based Woodward Realty Group is merging with Corcoran Group franchisee Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, the firms announced Wednesday.

With the merger, 26 agents will join Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, bringing the combined firms’ agent count to 130 across seven offices in Rockland County and Orange County, New York, and Monmouth County and Bergen County, New Jersey.

“Through initiating this collaborative partnership, we are not just celebrating the valued leadership expertise, remarkable agents, prime office and widened market that will fall under our brand,” Debbie Blankfort, broker/owner of Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, said in a statement.

“What truly resonates is the creation of a robust alliance that is grounded on shared values, a unified company ethos and unwavering business standards,” Blankfort continued. “Together with Pamela Woodward as our partner in our new Rumson office, we are creating a path toward sustained success, strong collaboration and leveraging each other’s combined strengths to elevate the real estate experience for our incredible clients.”

The late Gloria Woodward, a past president of the New Jersey Association of Realtors, founded Woodward Realty Group in 1987. Most recently the firm has been owned and operated by Woodward’s daughter, Pamela Woodward Villano, who has been with the firm since 1994. Over the years, the brokerage has developed a reputation for being committed to their craft and involved in the profession, with several agents serving on different committees of the Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors MLS.

“As a company, we have always been impressed with Corcoran’s iconic branding, stand-out marketing, business acumen and stellar reputation,” Woodward said in a statement. “By aligning ourselves with Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, the tools, innovative technology and added support will elevate our agents’ business and enable them to provide even greater service to their clients.”

Rumson, New Jersey, is located on a peninsula outside of New York City between the Navesink River, Shrewsbury River and bay that leads to the Atlantic Ocean. The town and surrounding areas feature an array of housing options from oceanfront condos to cottages and equestrian properties. The area is also poised for growth in upcoming years as Netflix recently announced it will develop a major film production campus on former U.S. Army base Fort Monmouth, which is in Eatontown, New Jersey, just a few miles inland from Rumson.

The Corcoran Affiliate Network, which was launched in 2020, most recently brought into its ranks Corcoran Property Advisors in Boston, Massachusetts, and Corcoran Prime in Portland, Oregon.

