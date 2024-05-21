The sale marks a new record for lakefront properties in Palm Beach. Developer Todd Michael Glaser renovated and expanded the estate, at one point marketing it for more than $200 million.

The $150 million sale of Tarpon Island has established a new record for lakefront properties in Palm Beach, Florida, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Now, 10 Tarpon Isle has become the priciest property to be sold on the Intracoastal Waterway without additional ocean frontage.

The property sale also marks the most expensive in Florida thus far in 2024.

The buyer’s identity was not known, although the deed showed that a Delaware-registered limited liability company with a mailing address associated with estate-planning attorney Christian D. Curtis of Chaves Perlowitz Luftig in New York City purchased the home.

Tarpon Island encompasses about 2.3 acres of land and has 1,163 feet of water frontage. The island includes a 28,618-square-foot mansion with 11 bedrooms.

The home was at one point marketed for more than $200 million, but its asking price was dropped to $187.5 million in late 2023, according to Zillow.

Suzanne Frisbie of Corcoran and Chris Leavitt of Douglas Elliman represented the listing. Margit Brandt of Premier Real Estate Properties, Inc. represented the buyer.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser handled the property’s renovation and expansion.

“It has its own bridge,” Glaser told the Palm Beach Daily News in December. “How many houses in Palm Beach have a bridge? None.”

The estate also features lighted tennis courts and two swimming pools, as well as a whirlpool spa.

The island had previously set the record for Palm Beach’s most expensive lakefront property when Glaser bought the estate for $85 million in 2021.

While $150 million is a hefty sum, Palm Beach has closed even pricier deals in recent years. In 2023, the ritzy South Florida enclave saw a $170 million sale of an oceanfront estate at 589 N. County Road, and the $155 million sale of Rush Limbaugh’s former estate at 1495 N. Ocean Blvd.

Douglas Elliman
