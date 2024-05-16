Shock-Gard CEO Matthew Bullock and his wife are the buyers of the spec home. The sale bests a previous record set last month by Brazilian race car driver Claudio Dahruj’s home purchase.

A waterfront mansion in Bay Harbor Islands, Miami has created a new record for the town with its $21.95 million sale, The New York Post reported.

Shock-Gard and Ty-Gard CEO Matthew Bullock and his wife, Patrizia Bullock are the buyers of the spec home. Previously, the priciest home sale in the area was $18 million, a record set in April when Brazilian race car driver Claudio Dahruj purchased a home built in 2022 from a Venezuelan construction exec.

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented listing and Ivan Chorney and Mike Martirena of Compass represented the buyers.

The 8,216-square-foot home has eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half baths, and is situated on about a third of an acre.

The home's exterior | Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer A statement white oak floating staircase | Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer One of the home's kitchens | Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer The bar | Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer One of the home's bathrooms | Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer A view from the terrace | Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer

The property boasts Biscayne Bay views, and eat-in chef’s kitchen and secondary prep kitchen, a home office, a media den and an elevator. The primary bedroom also features a louvered terrace. Outdoor features include a pool, a kitchen and 80 feet of waterfront on the bay.

Matthew Rosenblatt developed the mansion and architect Stephanie Halfen of SDH Studio Architecture + Design designed the home.

The property is located directly across from Indian Creek Island, also known as “Billionaire Bunker” for the billionaires who occupy the man-made barrier island, including Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The home faces one owned by billionoaire Norman Braman, former owner of the Philadelphia Eagles and owner of one of Florida’s largest car dealerships, Braman Motorcars.

