For multistate CEO and new Inman contributor Troy Reierson, doing business is about more than numbers. It’s about a service-oriented approach that changes lives.

My journey into the world of business began not in boardrooms or city streets, but on my family’s farm. Even before I was old enough to drive, I was already entrenched in the rhythms of rural work, getting up at dawn and learning the value of hard labor. By 19, I was married; at 20, a homeowner and shortly after, an entrepreneur with my own landscaping business.

This early venture taught me the importance of under-promising and over-delivering. I would fertilize my customers’ lawns every five weeks without request and for no additional charge, ensuring each property I cared for stood out. This experience was my first lesson in how personal commitment leads to professional growth.

Today, as CEO of a multistate real estate brokerage, my leadership is still guided by those early lessons. Integrity is the backbone of every decision I make. It’s not just about making sure things are done. It’s about doing them right, on time and in a way that aligns with the promises I’ve made.

While real estate is business, it must be personal

While real estate is business, for me, it’s personal. It’s about building relationships, earning trust and fulfilling dreams. My role extends beyond running a company — I’m here to support my agents in building their own real estate businesses, while they help clients navigate one of life’s most important journeys.

We can change lives, which is why real estate goes far beyond the business aspect. Supporting our agents as they help clients achieve homeownership and build stable foundations for their lives is what it’s all about.

2 key deliverables to focus on now

In leading a major organization, I focus on two key deliverables. At the consumer level, it’s about providing first-class service that turns clients into advocates. For our team members, it’s about equipping them with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service to every client.

I often refer to the early days of my career, where I fertilized lawns for no extra cost. Now, I incorporate this business model into my role as a CEO. It is my responsibility to put in the extra work with our agents to help them stand out in the industry.

I also place a large emphasis on maintaining a personal touch, no matter the size of the company. One way I do this is by hosting monthly mastermind groups, providing a safe environment for our top agents to collaborate and share best practices while continuing to grow in their careers.

Most recently I was attending a brand event in Boston, where a group of us were talking in between sessions. One of the individuals opted to hang back and take a break while the other sessions were kicking off. I opted to hang back with him, which turned into an incredible moment in time. We bellied up to the bar at the hotel and ended talking for quite some time, far beyond work-life and really got to know one another.

It wasn’t until about a year later that he shared with me the reason he is so proud to represent our company. It was all because of the conversation we had and the relationship we built that afternoon.

A simple way to prioritize transparency and accessibility

To further break down the barriers and keep things personal, I prioritize transparency and accessibility by putting my direct cell number on my business card. This lets my colleagues and business partners know this is more than just another job for me; it’s a lifestyle.

These values can drive any business’s collective mission. We want to be the first call people make when considering a move to our city. But how do you stand out among the rest? What will people remember about you that makes them pick up the phone and dial your number?

Keep it personal. Show them a different level of service. You are not just their vendor or business partner. This is not just a business deal. You are their ally in both personal and professional life.

People want to work with people they trust. And it is my responsibility to ensure my agents feel like they have the resources to produce this level of service.

By keeping it personal at the highest level — in the C-suite — it becomes an expectation for the entire company, in both culture and standards. Each person’s service reflects the values of their company, and that is always shaped through leadership. Pouring more into others’ cups guarantees yours will also get filled.

My personal journey has not been an easy one, but I wouldn’t change a thing. It has taught me the value of personal relationships, genuine leadership, hard work and integrity. And now I get to teach others.

These values not only led me to my current role but continue to guide me through the complexities of the real estate industry — even during its most challenging times.

As for the legacy I aim to leave, it centers on people. I strive to make this organization and the communities we serve better than I found them. In real estate, our business is inherently personal. We facilitate transactions, yes, but more importantly, we fulfill dreams and build lasting relationships. That’s why for me, it’s never just business — it’s deeply, profoundly personal.

Troy Reierson is CEO of Americana Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.