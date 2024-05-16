Find out how this Chief Sales Officer oversees operations for 1,300+ agents and 10 managing brokers across 32 offices along the east coast of Florida.

Broker Spotlight: Seth Kaufman

Name: Seth Kaufman

Title: Chief Sales Officer

Experience: 25+ years

Location: Coral Gables

Brokerage name: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

The more value you can offer others, the more valuable you become. It’s a principle that has served me well both personally and professionally.

During my 20+ years as a managing broker, I’ve realized that real estate agents often face challenges in the field where they can feel alone. That’s why I strive to be a responsive, knowledgeable leader who always has their back (within ethical bounds).

When you become a person of influence who provides value, people seek you out — whether to work for you or with you. My mindset has been to do my best every day while considering how I can serve others in our professional relationships.

This approach has helped me recruit and retain top talent, positioning our company as a leader along Florida’s east coast. By supporting our agents and putting their needs first, we create an environment where everyone can thrive together.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Dedicate your time every single day to learning the intricacies and ins-and-outs of the business. Become extremely proficient in areas such as contracts, real estate terminology, and the process of a transaction from start to finish.

Building a reputation by connecting with as many people as possible and being intentional with those connections will make all the difference. Once you have established a relationship, it’s crucial to nurture it.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Talk less and listen more. A client will reveal everything you need to know by simply asking the right open-ended questions. If you are working with one building or development, know everything about it — what’s for sale, what has sold recently, why one line is better than others.

Although it’s a cliché, knowledge is power, especially in this industry. Clients want to work with people they know, like and trust. You build trust by expertly knowing your market.

What book has taught you the most?

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey and How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. These books will help you understand human psychology, how to make genuine connections and give you an instant advantage in the business.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life/business better?

The secret to happiness lies in both personal and professional growth. Continue learning, reading, pursuing degrees or certificates, starting a side business — whatever it takes to enhance yourself as an individual. There is no such thing as failure as growth comes from making mistakes.

If you are always striving to better yourself, you generate positive energy and simultaneously cultivate a positive mindset. This will attract good things to you, whether they be business opportunities or other meaningful connections in life.

