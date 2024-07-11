Real estate marketing and technology company used by more than 400,000 agents nationwide hired AI startup executive Eric Elfman in June to replace founder York Baur as CEO.

Real estate marketing and technology company MoxiWorks is laying employees off, just a month after hiring AI startup executive Eric Elfman to replace founder York Baur as CEO.

Affected employees include former director of engagement — and Inman contributor — Bret Calltharp, who thanked Baur and other former MoxiWorks colleagues “and everyone who made my time with MoxiWorks such a wonderful experience,” in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

Another former employee of nearly 2 years, Tara Kirby, also posted on LinkedIn that she was “open to new opportunities” due to “recent layoffs” at the company.

Alex Sheverenko, a quality assurance software engineer at Moxiworks for 3 years, also posted on Thursday that he’s looking for a new role.

Other recent changes at MoxiWorks include the promotion of Tiana Symmonds from strategic account executive to director of mid-market sales, according to Symmonds’ July 8 LinkedIn post.

Inman has contacted MoxiWorks and affected employees for comment and will update this story when more information is available.

MoxiWorks says its open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages is used by more than 800 brokerages and 400,000 agents nationwide who handle more than 20 percent of transactions.

In April, MoxiWorks announced that digital payment processing provider Earnest had joined its proptech partner network, MoxiCloud.

