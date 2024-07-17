Leading during times of change is undoubtedly challenging, new Inman contributor Justin Bailey writes, but it also presents an opportunity to propel education, build stronger teams and enhance relationships.

In today’s fast-paced real estate industry, change is not just inevitable — it’s constant. I’ve witnessed first-hand the seismic shifts that can occur almost overnight, from market fluctuations and regulatory changes to technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences. All great businesses and industries undergo change frequently.

Leading during such times requires not only adaptability but also a proactive and people-centered approach. We are going to be inundated with new information over the next few months, and I truly believe we will all look back at this moment in our industry’s history as an opportunity for learning and growth.

Embrace the change

Change is a good thing, but it all starts with mindset. If you are an agent who is looking at our current season of change with optimism and positivity, I believe you will make it out of this as a better Realtor and leader. In a landscape where changes are occurring almost daily, agility and attitude become a leader’s best asset. This means fostering a culture that is open to innovation and quick to pivot when necessary.

I have found that attitude, like many other things in real estate, can have a domino effect. As a leader, it is your job to not only have a positive attitude toward change but also to influence others to carry that same attitude. This doesn’t mean falsifying the truth; there are many things coming our way that may be daunting or concerning to people.

Influencing others with a positive attitude simply means to focus on the positive aspects to come, not just the negative. We all know many “talking heads” who thrive on sharing only the negative side of things; in my opinion, that isn’t helping anyone in our industry.

Prioritize communication

Clear and frequent communication is paramount during times of change. Whether it is email communications, social media posts or other internal methods, agents want to feel included and in the know. I believe that the best agents in each market are those who are informed, ethical and educated. As leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure we trickle down any information we know to our audiences.

Uncertainty can breed anxiety, and the best way to combat this is through transparency. I make it a point to keep our brokerage informed about industry developments, company strategies and any potential impacts on their roles. This not only builds trust but also ensures everyone is aligned and moving in the same direction.

Change can be made harder when there are two waves of people moving in opposite directions, and efficient communication helps to drive everyone in one direction with the facts.

Leading with empathy

A leader’s vision provides a sense of direction and purpose. It is almost like a sixth sense that others can feel from a leader. Whether you are a broker, office manager, or in any other leadership role at your firm, people are most likely looking to you for hope in this season.

Many things are uncertain and potentially concerning to many agents. It’s our job as leaders to meet them where they are, acknowledge that and find ways to counterbalance the anxiety.

Understanding and addressing the concerns of your agents helps in building a resilient and cohesive organization. It is important to articulate a clear vision of where the company or industry is headed and a plan to navigate the changes ahead. Sometimes, even admitting “I don’t know what is going to happen, but I will be here for you,” speaks volumes.

Building a culture of resilience

Fostering a culture of resilience is essential for navigating change. This means many things, but for one it means encouraging a mindset that views challenges as opportunities for growth and learning. By celebrating successes, learning from failures, and maintaining a positive outlook, you can build a resilient organization that thrives amid change.

Leading during times of change is undoubtedly challenging, but it also presents an opportunity to propel education, build stronger teams and enhance relationships. Don’t miss this key time in our industry to double down on caring for your people.

Justin Bailey is the CEO of Realty Executives Associates, the largest real estate brokerage in East Tennessee. Connect with Justin on Instagram and Linkedin.