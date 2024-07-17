Maria Avellaneda rejoins KWNYC after six years at Compass. She will focus on ultra-luxury transactions and lead the franchise’s luxury market in the Hamptons.

Keller Williams New York City welcomed back “boomerang” associate broker Maria Avellaneda, who is leaping from Compass to rejoin the franchise, Inman has learned exclusively.

Avellaneda had jumped from Keller Williams to work as an associate broker at Compass in 2018.

Six years later, she will rejoin Keller Williams NYC as a senior global luxury specialist, responsible for ultra-luxury real estate transactions and foreign investors and sellers.

“We value the relationship we have maintained with Maria, which was the catalyst for her decision to return, and we look forward to celebrating her many successes as the thriving entrepreneur she is,” Rich Amato, Keller Williams NYC’s operating principal, said in a statement.

Avellaneda will also oversee Keller Williams’ luxury market in the Hamptons, the group said.

She was previously a top-selling agent, bringing in over $2 million in gross commission income in 2016, according to KWNYC.

“I am excited about returning to KWNYC in this role in the luxury sphere to pursue business both in Long Island and NYC,” Avellaneda said. “I value having the independence to grow and the opportunity for entrepreneurship.”

Avellaneda has a background in finance and was previously a consultant at the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank, the United Nations and the U.S. Treasury.

