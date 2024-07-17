Maria Avellaneda rejoins KWNYC after six years at Compass. She will focus on ultra-luxury transactions and lead the franchise’s luxury market in the Hamptons.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Keller Williams New York City welcomed back “boomerang” associate broker Maria Avellaneda, who is leaping from Compass to rejoin the franchise, Inman has learned exclusively.

Avellaneda had jumped from Keller Williams to work as an associate broker at Compass in 2018.

Six years later, she will rejoin Keller Williams NYC as a senior global luxury specialist, responsible for ultra-luxury real estate transactions and foreign investors and sellers.

“We value the relationship we have maintained with Maria, which was the catalyst for her decision to return, and we look forward to celebrating her many successes as the thriving entrepreneur she is,” Rich Amato, Keller Williams NYC’s operating principal, said in a statement.

Avellaneda will also oversee Keller Williams’ luxury market in the Hamptons, the group said.

She was previously a top-selling agent, bringing in over $2 million in gross commission income in 2016, according to KWNYC.

“I am excited about returning to KWNYC in this role in the luxury sphere to pursue business both in Long Island and NYC,” Avellaneda said. “I value having the independence to grow and the opportunity for entrepreneurship.”

Avellaneda has a background in finance and was previously a consultant at the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank, the United Nations and the U.S. Treasury.

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×