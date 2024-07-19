The contestants, several of which are powered by AI, offer 3D-printed homes, a tool to identify at-risk homes and mortgage loan readiness assistance, among other products.

Twelve real estate startups will brave the stage at the National Association of Realtors’ technology conference at the end of August, the 1.5 million-member trade group announced Thursday.

The contestants, several of which are powered by artificial intelligence, offer 3D-printed homes, a tool to identify homes at risk for natural disasters, and mortgage loan readiness assistance, among other products and services.

NAR’s sixth annual Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit will take place Aug. 28 and 29 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago.

The event is best known for its “Pitch Battle,” a contest hosted by NAR’s for-profit investment subsidiary Second Century Ventures, in which aspiring real estate tech startups vie for $15,000 in cash and the attention of venture capitalists and others who could help them make a splash in the industry.

“The Pitch Battle highlights innovation and impactful solutions to some of real estate’s pressing challenges,” said Dan Weisman, NAR director of innovation strategy, in a statement.

“iOi Summit offers both startups and investors a platform to forge game-changing connections and previews up-and-coming technologies that will transform our industry for the better.”

The live Pitch Battle will take place on Aug. 28 and the winner will be announced Aug. 29. Each contestant will have four minutes to make their pitch and then another four minutes to answer questions from the Pitch Battle judges.

According to NAR, the prize package is winner-takes-all and includes $15,000, a booth at NAR’s NXT conference in November, a meeting with SCV’s executive team and a feature in Realtor Magazine.

Here are the 12 contestants, along with NAR-provided descriptions:

Azure builds sustainable and affordable housing using 3D printing technology.

Faura provides loss control solutions for insurance companies and homeowners in high-risk properties.

Home Lending Pal offers equitable solutions to homebuying by utilizing AI-powered underwriter and borrower insights.

Kukun is a real estate data, analytics and applications platform for homeowners and the industries that serve them.

LeanCon produces data-driven insights to automate project planning and management for developers and construction companies.

Maverick Systems leverages data to help brokers identify top talent, foster agent loyalty and optimize performance.

PremiseHQ creates advanced digital employees to streamline property management tasks.

PropTexx provides generative AI, data analytics, and actionable, real-time business intelligence for the real estate industry.

Scout helps agents find and engage homeowners with AI-driven automated personalized email outreach.

Tether RE improves critical agent safety from initial client contact to closing.

Tuesday is a social MLS app, built exclusively for agents.

Unlock helps consumers unlock the power of home equity without interest charges or monthly payments.

