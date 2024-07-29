The home was listed for $399,900 over two weeks ago. Listing agent Jon Modene refers to the home as having “the strangest and greatest potential I have ever seen.”

Inman Connect Las Vegas is LIVE this week! Get all your real estate questions answered and network with thousands of industry leaders. Join us virtually from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now.

An unusual, bulletproof Ohio home, left as part of the $54 million estate of the late Trudy Stranahan, is now under contract after multiple offers, the New York Post has reported.

Jon Modene of RE/MAX Masters has the listing.

The home was first listed for $399,900 over two weeks ago. Modene refers to the home as having “the strangest and greatest potential I have ever seen” — not surprising given the property’s features or lack thereof.

The single-family home sits on a 5.08-acre lot with $100,000 worth of fencing and over $300,000 worth of concrete. The property is windowless, and although there is no security system, every surface of the home is covered in Lexan, a material said to be both bulletproof and fireproof.

Modene told Realtor.com that the home is located in a low-crime neighborhood.

According to the New York Post, Stranahan belonged to the prominent family who founded the Champion Spark Plug Company in Toledo, Ohio. Stranahan spent much of her time alone at the compound, as she was said to have had no children, friends or pets.

The compound, located at 1360 Old Trail Road in Maumee, Ohio, was built by architect Ralph J. Copper in 1953. Prior to her death from cancer in 2023, Stranahan poured thousands of dollars into the compound. She left behind a $54 million estate.

In a statement to the New York Post, Modene stated that the home stands on an “amazing lot,” with perks including a “private shared lake.”

The compound stands right outside of Toledo, Ohio, on Silver Lake, bordering Metropark. The home itself stretches 3,355 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is mirrorless. Other features include two outbuildings, one of which is a spacious home gym where Stranahan spent most of her time.

There was also an Olympic-sized backyard swimming pool that Stranahan had filled in.

Modene told Realtor.com that many of the people who expressed interest in the house said they would likely tear it down or remodel it upon purchase.

Email Richelle Hammiel