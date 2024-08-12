Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us July 30-August 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Comparing the move to an upgraded superhero suit, MVP Realty CEO Derek Carlson has announced that he is taking his company to Realty One Group.

In an internal company email, which was provided to Inman, Carlson said Friday that he “will be joining Realty One Group as the CEO and Broker of Realty One Group MVP.” He went on to say that his company’s core values will remain intact, while agents will also get a variety of upgrades. He added that “nothing changes, but everything changes! MVP is not just evolving; it is transforming.”

“You all know that I love Marvel Movies!” Carlson continued. “If MVP Realty was the Iron Man 2 suit, Realty One Group MVP is the Iron Man 4 suit, equipped with all the enhancements necessary for Realtors to thrive.”

A statement further explains that Realty ONE Group MVP will consist of 10 franchise offices spread across Florida. Carlson’s email also explains that he is bringing with him brokers and support staff, and that agents’ “fee structure will not change and you will continue to receive 100 percent of your hard-earned commission.”

Both Carlson’s email and the company statement frame the move as the culmination of Carlson’s professional journey. In his email, he describes embarking on “a relentless quest to become the best leader and individual I can be,” adding that he sought out guidance and coaching to help him clarify his vision. He also mentions in the email that a pivotal moment in this journey came while discussing his company’s achievements with a CEO coach in Dallas.

The statement further notes that MVP Realty’s move is coming “at a time of unprecedented change within the real estate industry.” The statement doesn’t elaborate on the nature of that change, though the comment could be a reference to things such as a slower post-COVID housing market, as well as a slew of antitrust commission lawsuits that are poised to upend the way agents get paid.

Some industry insiders have speculated that the changes resulting from this litigation could push more companies to affiliate with major brands rather than remain independent.

Realty One Group has more than 400 franchise offices across the world, with more than 20,000 agents working out of those offices. The company operates using a model that gives agents 100 percent of their commissions, and according to the statement, those agents have closed 57,000 deals, amounting to $23 billion in volume, so far this year.

In the case of MVP Realty, Carlson founded the company in 2014. According to its website, more than 1,200 agents work under the brand. In his email, Carlson referred to the move to Realty One Group and urged his agents “to join me in embracing this evolution.”

“I don’t want you to just compete, I want you to win!” Carlson continued in his email. “This decision stems from my love for each of you, this real estate industry and my desire to see you thrive. Together, we’ll reach heights we’ve only dreamed of, and I’ll be right there with you, every step of the way.”

