Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As the upcoming election approaches, many are wondering what its potential effects will be on various aspects of our personal and professional lives, including the housing market. From economic policies to interest rates and regulatory environments, all types of policies can significantly influence real estate trends.

That’s why we want to know: How are you feeling about this year’s election? How do you think it will impact the housing market, and what policy decisions are you hoping to see? How do local, state and federal elections impact the housing market in different ways, and how does that impact your decision-making in the booth? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.