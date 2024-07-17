Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Sending a salty text message to the wrong recipient. Sending confidential financial information to the wrong email address. Saying exactly the wrong thing during a tense negotiation or ticking a potential client off with an ill-timed, ill-considered joke.

There are a million different ways to screw up when it comes to verbal or written communication. As we approach the Aug. 17 deadline for post-settlement changes to the way we do business, it’s more important than ever to get all of our ducks in a row when it comes to conversations and information-sharing.

That’s why we want you to tell us about your biggest blunders in the realm of communication. Did you say the wrong thing? Say the right thing to the wrong person? Was technology involved or just foot-in-mouth disease? What communication gaffes have left you (and others) reeling? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.