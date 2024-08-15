Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles isn’t sitting back and relaxing after a successful run at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Now that the gymnast is back in Texas, she is returning to the ongoing construction of her dream mansion.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles isn’t just sitting back and relaxing after a successful run at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Now that the gymnast is back in Texas, she is turning her attention to the next big challenge: the ongoing construction of her dream mansion.

On her Instagram stories, the Olympian shared updates to the construction of the Texas house she is building with husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, People reported. The couple first started sharing photos of the project on Instagram in September 2023, five months after they married.

Biles seems pretty pumped about the home-in-progress, showing off photos of rooms with new finishes, complete with lots of eyes emojis.

The home seems to be taking on a clean, modern design heavy on white and black themes as well as gold accents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

The kitchen features black and white marble countertops with matching backsplash. A light bronze light fixture hanging from a tray ceiling matches the faucet fixtures in the sink.

Black and white themes continue in the shower where lighter black and white marble slabs cover the walls and small white and gray tiles line the floor.

A photo of the walk-in closet reveals a center island with pristine white drawers and bronze finishes, and glass door-enclosed shelves with space for hanging clothes.

The scale of the home’s living spaces seems grand, even when not compared to Biles’ own petite size.

A two-story space features sliding glass doors that open up to lake views and a wall that looks to be prepared for a fireplace installation.

Previously, Biles said that the new-build will include a second level with a game room, home theater and wet bar, as well as a balcony overlooking the lake.

Biles won three gold medals and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson