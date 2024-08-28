Herman was one of the first agents to follow Ryan Serhant to his eponymous firm from Nest Seekers International, where she had been a member of his team for more than 5 years.

Leading New York City agent Amy Herman and her team have joined Brown Harris Stevens after spending nearly a decade working alongside Ryan Serhant, the firm announced on Monday.

Herman was one of the first agents to follow Serhant to his eponymous firm from Nest Seekers International, where she had been a member of his team for more than five years. Before that, she was affiliated for more than a decade with Halstead, which merged with Brown Harris Stevens in 2020.

Herman has closed more than $900 million in individual sales volume and has been named among the top 1 percent of agents, according to RealTrends, as well as one of New York City’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents by The Wall Street Journal.

“Amy’s extensive cross-market knowledge, client-focused approach, and long-lasting relationships make her and her team an esteemed addition to the Brown Harris Stevens family,” Bess Freedman, the firm’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome Amy back home to our 445 Park Avenue flagship office.”

Francesca Albarrán and Charisse Chassen round out The Herman Team alongside Herman. Collectively, the team has closed $1.5 billion in transactions. One of the team’s most recent notable sales was a co-op penthouse at 993 Fifth Avenue that sold for $17.2 million in July.

The team cited Brown Harris Stevens’ leadership and agent support as motivation for making the move.

“Brown Harris Stevens has the sophisticated brand, strong leadership and agent resources to advance our dynamic business and exceed the high standards of our clients,” Herman said in a statement. “With Charisse’s 15 years as a leader in new development and resales and Francesca’s business acumen, together we are excited to flourish under Bess Freedman’s leadership.”

Herman is a native New Yorker whose market spread includes the Hamptons and Miami, in addition to New York City. She specializes in guiding sellers through complex Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue co-op sales, as well as helping clients manage their investment portfolios. The team is reportedly bringing a pipeline of resales and new development pitches to the firm, although specifics were not disclosed.

Herman has been featured on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, and has served as an industry experts for news outlets like The New York Times and Crain’s New York Business.

The move comes shortly after another prominent New York-based broker, Lisa Simonsen, also joined Brown Harris Stevens. Simonsen had been affiliated with Douglas Elliman and has appeared on the real estate reality TV series Kendra Sells Hollywood.

Brown Harris Stevens has 2,500 agents and more than 50 offices that span across New York City, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, Connecticut, South Florida and New Jersey.

