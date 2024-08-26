The team addition will grow SERHANT.’s reach in Florida beyond existing markets of Miami, Tampa and Delray Beach. The firm has recently added 77 agents across all its markets.

Luxury brokerage SERHANT. is expanding its footprint in Florida with a move into Naples, the firm has informed Inman.

Spearheading the expansion is the Naples Concierge Group, which has just joined the firm. Led by SERHANT. Naples founding members Matt and Megan Chionis, the team has closed more than $135 million in career sales volume, with more than $33 million of that amount closed in 2023 alone. The Chionis founded the team in 2018. They were previously affiliated with Gulf Coast International Properties.

In addition to the husband-and-wife duo of the Chionis, the team also includes sister and brother Vanessa Beretta and Greg Beretta. Their market focus spans from Port Royal to Pelican Bay.

The news comes as SERHANT. makes a push for further growth across the country, led by Vice President of Strategic Growth Todd Sheridan, and within Florida itself, as led by Regional Director of Sales for South Florida Yasser Ponce. SERHANT. previously had existing operations in the state in Miami, Tampa and Delray Beach.

As the team name suggests, the Naples Concierge Group distinguishes itself with a number of concierge services for clients customized to the Naples lifestyle. Some of those a la carte services include HomeWatch and property management services, renovation project concierge services, vendor and furnishing discounts, preferred partnerships with private jet and yacht companies to facilitate high-level intros with owners, luxury car connections, and other curated events and experiences.

Naples Concierge Group decided to make the move to SERHANT. because the team felt that the brokerage’s commitment to client service and innovation was aligned with their own.

“SERHANT. was the only brokerage that offered the tools and technology to support our drive to provide an elevated level of experience that our buyers and sellers deserve,” the Chionis said in a statement. “The customer is all that matters.”

SERHANT. was founded in 2020 and expanded into Florida in 2023. The firm now operates in eight states across the U.S. In recent weeks, SERHANT. added 77 new agents to its ranks across all markets, a newsletter from the brokerage announced on Friday.

