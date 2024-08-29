Take a new, unconventional approach to one-on-ones that emphasizes the needs, preferences and goals of your agents, luxury consultant Chris Pollinger writes.

In real estate, where top talent operates independently, managing relationships with independent associates is an art form. Unlike traditional employees, these professionals bring unique motivations, work styles and expectations to the table. The conventional management playbook simply doesn’t apply.

So, how do you ensure that your one-on-one meetings with associates are not just productive but also foster a thriving partnership? Let’s explore some strategies that can make a real difference.

1. Tailor one-on-ones to independent contractor dynamics

First off, let’s throw out the idea that your associates are just like employees. They’re not. Independent associates have different motivations — be it financial freedom, control over their time or the ability to work how and when they want.

Your job is to align their goals with your business objectives, but without the heavy-handed oversight that comes with a traditional boss-employee relationship.

Make your one-on-ones more about collaboration and partnership. Approach these meetings with a mindset that you’re working alongside them, not above them. It’s about finding common ground where their aspirations and your business goals intersect.

2. Shift focus from performance to project management mindset

Let’s be real: Traditional performance reviews are a relic of the corporate world that don’t resonate with independent associates. What matters to them isn’t how well they conform to your processes but how effectively they deliver on driving more transactions.

Instead of approaching things from a performance review mindset, switch gears to a project-based approach. Discuss milestones, immediate goals and how their work ties into the broader vision. This project-focused approach not only respects their independence but also keeps everyone aligned and moving forward.

3. Understand their motivations

If you don’t know what drives your associates, you’re flying blind.

Is it the money?

The flexibility?

The chance to grow their own brand?

Start every relationship by digging into what makes them tick. When you understand their motivations, you can tailor your one-on-one conversations to make sure you’re not just meeting your business needs, but also fulfilling their personal and professional goals. This understanding creates a win-win scenario that’s hard to beat.

4. It’s about them, not you

One-on-ones are not your soapbox. They’re a platform to dig into what your associates need to succeed. Use this time to listen more than you speak.

What challenges are they facing? What support do they need? By focusing on their needs and challenges, you build trust and make them feel valued. And when people feel valued, they perform better. It’s that simple. This shift in focus can transform a transactional relationship into a true partnership.

5. Prioritize professional development

Independent associates thrive on opportunities for growth. Whether it’s expanding their skill set or growing their client base, they’re always looking for ways to level up. Use your one-on-ones to discuss opportunities for professional development or introduce them to networking events in your industry (like Inman Connect). Not only does this benefit them, but it also strengthens your relationship. You become more than just a boss or mentor — you become a key player in their growth story.

6. Manage people according to their strengths, core values and personality

One-size-fits-all management is a myth. Each of your associates has unique strengths, core values and personality traits that make them tick. Your job is to tailor your management style to fit them, not the other way around.

Use your one-on-ones to explore these aspects and adjust your approach accordingly. This personalized management can maximize their effectiveness and satisfaction, making them more likely to stick around and do great work.

7. Create a culture of transparent accountability

Accountability isn’t a one-way street. In your one-on-ones, don’t just focus on what your associates are doing; invite them to critique your processes and the partnership.

This two-way feedback can improve collaboration and make your associates feel like they have a stake in the game. When they feel heard and valued, they’re more likely to stay committed and deliver real results.

8. Emphasize flexibility and mutual respect

Remember that associates are not bound by the same rules as employees. Flexibility is key. Be open to adjusting meeting times or formats to suit their schedules. This shows that you respect their autonomy and value their contribution. Flexibility isn’t just about logistics; it’s about creating a working relationship built on mutual respect and understanding.

Bonus super secret: Encourage peer collaboration

To accelerate results, foster collaboration among your associates. Your associates aren’t just islands working in isolation — they’re part of your team.

Encourage them to share knowledge, resources or even co-manage projects. This can lead to more innovative solutions and a stronger sense of community within your team. Peer collaboration isn’t just good for morale; it’s also a smart business strategy that can drive better results.

In the end, managing independent associates is all about adapting to their unique dynamics and creating a partnership that benefits both parties. By focusing on collaboration, project management, understanding their motivations and offering flexibility, you can build strong, effective relationships that drive success.

Forget the old playbook — it’s time to embrace a new, unconventional approach to one-on-ones that puts your associates, and ultimately your business, in the best possible position to thrive.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the strategic advisor to the elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is an advisor, national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about their consulting, coaching and advisory programs at RELuxeLeaders.com