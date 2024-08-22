Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Leadership in real estate isn’t just about guiding a team; it’s about shaping an environment where work-life harmony flourishes, creating a space where both professional excellence and personal fulfillment coexist seamlessly. This balance is crucial for retaining top talent, driving success and ensuring that your team isn’t just surviving but thriving.

1. Understanding the power of perception in leadership

In real estate, where the stakes are high, how your team perceives their ability to manage work-life demands can make or break their performance. It’s not the sheer volume of tasks or the intensity of the market that leads to burnout — it’s the perception of being overwhelmed or unsupported. As a leader, your role isn’t to remove challenges but to empower your team to handle them with confidence.

Research backs this up. A study involving nearly 3,000 employees found that work-life satisfaction hinges on three key elements: belief in their ability to manage tasks, the capacity to handle emotions, and the empathy to connect with colleagues. Patricia Voydanoff’s work on work-family dynamics highlights that when your team believes it can manage their responsibilities, team members experience less stress and greater fulfillment.

2. Creating a culture of fulfillment

Great leaders aren’t just focused on closing deals — they’re committed to building a culture where work-life harmony is the norm, not the exception. By providing flexibility, fostering transparency, recognizing achievements without overburdening, and leading by example, you create an environment where your team can excel professionally while enjoying a fulfilling personal life.

3. Being flexible with boundaries

One of the most effective ways to support your team is by offering flexibility — on when, where and how they work. Client demands can be unpredictable; providing options can significantly reduce stress.

However, flexibility should never feel like a trap. It’s vital to allow for changes in these choices, acknowledging that needs evolve, whether it’s a parent adjusting their schedule for summer break or an agent handling a particularly demanding client.

Consider this: An associate decides to work from home on Wednesdays to focus on deep work without office distractions. Then, market conditions shift, and the team needs to demand more in-person meetings. Locking them into their initial choice breeds frustration. Flexibility with an understanding of shifting priorities is vital to maintaining work-life harmony.

4. Being transparency without intrusion

Transparency fosters trust — a cornerstone of any successful team, especially in a high-pressure field like real estate. When your team feels informed and trusted, they are more likely to take initiative and go the extra mile. However, there’s a fine line between transparency and intrusion.

For instance, if an associate is dealing with a personal issue that affects their availability, it’s helpful for the team to be aware so they can offer support. But pushing for details crosses a boundary. Leaders must respect individual privacy while encouraging a culture of openness. This balance strengthens the team’s cohesion without compromising personal boundaries.

5. Recognizing performance without overburdening

Exceptional performance should be recognized and rewarded. But beware of the trap of rewarding competence with more work. It’s all too common to see high achievers loaded with additional responsibilities as a “reward,” which can quickly lead to burnout.

Take a buyer’s agent who consistently outperforms in closings. The instinct might be to hand them more leads, more clients, more everything. But more isn’t always better. Instead, balance recognition with support — celebrate their success but also check in on their workload. Offering additional resources or redistributing tasks can prevent top talent from feeling overwhelmed, ensuring they remain motivated and engaged.

6. Leading by example

The example you set as a leader is perhaps the most potent tool in fostering work-life harmony. In real estate, where long hours and high demands are the norms, it’s easy for leaders to fall into the trap of working around the clock, inadvertently setting the expectation that their team should do the same.

Model the behavior you want to see. If you value work-life balance for your team, demonstrate it in your own actions. Take your vacations, unplug after hours, and prioritize your well-being. This isn’t just about avoiding burnout for yourself; it’s about giving your team permission to do the same.

This approach doesn’t just help your team thrive; it sets a new standard in the industry. In a market where high expectations are the baseline, the leaders who prioritize their team’s well-being will be the ones who not only retain top talent but also redefine what success looks like in real estate.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the strategic advisor to the elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is an advisor, national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about their consulting, coaching and advisory programs at RELuxeLeaders.com