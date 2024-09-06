The addition of both The Bryce Hansen Team and The Maryland and Delaware Group follows eXp Realty’s acquisition of other top-performing teams this year, including Toronto-based Polsinello Team, which switched from RE/MAX in August, bringing 25 agents to the brokerage.

The Bryce Hansen Team and The Maryland and Delaware Group of Long & Foster have officially joined eXp Realty, the brokerage announced this week.

Led by Bryce Hansen, the Bryce Hansen Team is based on Vancouver Island in Canada and comprises five agents who specialize in helping families find their dream homes. In 2022, the team achieved nearly $178.5 million in sales.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bryce Hansen and his exceptional team to eXp Realty,” Leo Pareja, eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer, said. “Their dedication to excellence and community aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re excited to support their continued growth and success. The addition of the Bryce Hansen Team is a testament to the power of our model and the collaborative spirit that drives eXp Realty forward.”

For Hansen, the move to eXp Realty offers the chance to achieve Mega ICON Team status, a key financial milestone, along with access to equity plans and revenue-sharing opportunities for leveraged income.

“Joining eXp Realty is a game-changer for our team,” Hansen said. “The opportunities for growth coupled with eXp’s innovative business model will allow us to better serve our clients and build a sustainable future for our agents.

“The decision was also heavily influenced by the support and mentorship of Justin Havre, one of eXp’s top producers, who played a pivotal role in helping us understand the immense value eXp brings to real estate professionals.”

Hansen also emphasized eXp Realty’s industry-leading tools and agent healthcare program as factors in the decision.

Meanwhile, The Maryland and Delaware Group of Long & Foster, led by Brandon Brittingham in Salisbury, Maryland, also made the move to eXp Realty. Brittingham’s 30-agent team has been in the business for over 16 years and is known for its impressive sales volume, having sold over 7,000 homes and closed more than $1.5 billion in sales at Long & Foster.

“Brandon’s achievements truly demonstrate his commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are proud to welcome him and his team to eXp Realty,” Pareja said. “In 2022 alone, he sold over 300 homes single-handedly, with his team selling more than 777 homes for $228 million in sales volume. We look forward to working with Brandon as he continues to grow and set the standard for excellence.”

Brittingham’s team was ranked No. 1 for large teams in Maryland and No. 2 in the U.S. in 2022. They were also the top-producing team in their region for 10 consecutive years.

“For me, by far, what eXp could do to support the growth of my business along with their vision, hands down, made the most sense,” Brittingham said. “EXp stood out due to its innovative approach, community of top producers, and alignment with my vision.”

