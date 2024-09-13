The in-house developed “Pipeline” automatically pulls client and property information from pl@tform to help agents track progress of current and prospective deals in real time and compare that progress with their personal goals.

Chicago-based brokerage @properties has made a new addition to its tech stack with a business planning and productivity tool called “Pipeline,” the firm announced on Thursday.

Folded into the brokerage’s pl@tform tech stack, Pipeline helps agents track and manage business across its lifespan in the transaction cycle and measure that progress with an agent’s individual goals.

The tool shows agents a real-time view of current and prospective deals and categorizes them in terms of a potential sale’s status into “warm,” “hot,” “under contract” or “closed.” Warm clients might have attended an open house or have been sent a comparative market analysis (CMA) by an agent. Hot clients are those who are a bit further along in the transaction, who, for instance, may have created a buyer folder and are actively home searching with an @properties agent.

Pipeline also shows agents a graphic of their current and projected sales volume and commission income, and gives them the capability to set annual goals so that they can track actual performance against those goals.

“Making a business plan, setting goals and knowing exactly where you stand against those goals is important in any business, but in real estate, where 100 percent of your income is commission-based, it’s vital,” said Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties. “Pipeline makes it easy. It helps agents stay organized, motivated and accountable, and ultimately, they can spend more time focusing on client relationships.”

The in-house developed tool automatically pulls client and property information from an agents’ CRM and Deal Management System in pl@tform, which allows agents to get real-time updates without having to manually re-enter information anywhere.

Pl@tform’s offerings, in addition to Pipeline, include a CRM, Deal Management System, Digital Listing and Buyer’s Presentations, Digital Comparative Market Analysis, a suite of marketing tools and the AI-powered buyer propensity scoring tool MoveLogic.

@properties was launched in 2000 and the brokerage has been developing and adding enhancements to its pl@tform technology for about the last decade.

