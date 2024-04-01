Leading Real Estate Companies of the World has selected a new partner for its Solutions Group in Notable, a pay-at-close home renovation vendor.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World has selected a new partner for its Solutions Group, a collection of unique service providers identified for their ability to serve agents and brokers under the real estate network’s global umbrella. The latest selection is Notable, a pay-at-close home renovation vendor.

The news was shared in a March 31 press release, recognizing Notable’s business model as consumer-focused but branded to assist agents with challenging renovation needs before a property is best suited for the market. The company extends lines of credit to sellers outside of the confines of more sluggish, traditional lending processes. LeadingRE agents serve as a conduit for the financing and work in tandem with Notable to ensure its execution.

“By offering Notable’s low-friction line of credit to clients, agents can secure more listings, elevate prices, and accelerate sales,” the release stated. “Brokers can also align with Notable to offer a seamless, branded lending experience that benefits clients and agents while strengthening the brokerage brand.”

Whereas some pre-sale renovation companies promise to manage the actual project, from selecting vendors to managing day-to-day activities, in some cases it’s a model better marketed than executed, as Curbio’s recent troubles suggest. Notable is merely a financing partner, allowing sellers to secure up to $50,000 to address minor but often critical items that can stimulate market interest.

Notable white labels the solution, meaning it flows through the offering brokerage, and allows the seller to choose the project team and pay them as needed. It’s offering financing in 48 states and claims to have facilitated more than 25,000 loans with a 94 percent customer satisfaction rate.

“Notable is thrilled to join LeadingRE’s Solutions Group,” Austin Lane, CEO of Notable, said in the press release. “The companies within LeadingRE represent some of the most thoughtful and sophisticated brokerages in the industry. We are excited to empower brokerages and their agents with a best-in-class financing solution that enhances their brand and wins listings.”

LeadingRE is a worldwide network of independent brokerages that collaborate on resources, branding and a collective mission to better the industry. Its Solutions Group spans the gamut of industry business needs, from CRM and social media software to back-office management and fintech providers.

It named 36 new companies from across the world to its global portfolio of brokerages in 2023, according to a February 2024 announcement.

From Chisum Realty Group in New Mexico and Denovo Realty in Florida to brokerages in far-flung locales in Lagos, Panama, and Olbia, Italy, the new additions to the invitation-only business network complement a roster of independent brands that already includes Howard Hanna, Baird & Warner and Long & Foster, among others.

Members of the Solutions Group include, among others, names like Rechat, BoxBrownie, Tribus, DocuSign and second home platform Pacaso.

Notable makes a good fit alongside other Solutions Group providers, according to LeadingRE Vice President of Sales and Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

”Notable serves an underserved market segment that is ripe for innovation. We’re excited to align with such a strong company and look forward to working with them in the coming year,” Kennedy said.

