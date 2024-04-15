Global real estate network Leading Real Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has added photography services provider AJ Canaria Creative Services to its Solutions Group, a family of industry vendors it champions to its 550 members.

Global real estate network Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has added photography services provider AJ Canaria Creative Services to its Solutions Group, a family of industry vendors it champions to its 550 members, Inman learned in an April 16 press release.

The creative firm is recognized mainly for its presence on the floor at a number of notable industry conferences, trade shows and brokerage gatherings, capturing the personalities and moments that highlight each event. The firm’s lead photographer, AJ Canaria, is also recognized for his work in marketing campaigns, lifestyle projects, corporate branding and editorial.

AJ Canaria Creative Services is behind the majority of photos captured at Inman Connect events.

About the newest member of its Solutions Group, LeadingRE Vice President of Global Communications Robin LaSure said AJ Canaria, founder and chief photographer, has a remarkable talent for telling stories through his work.

“With his distinctive journalistic style, he has photographed LeadingRE events beautifully for almost a decade, and he always delivers more than is expected,” LaSure said. “Now, we are thrilled to bring AJ into our Solutions Group so our member real estate firms can collaborate with him to tell their own stories through photos and videos in a way that is modern, authentic, and personal.”

Canaria’s logo will be alongside companies such as Adwerx, Cloze, BoxBrownie, Inside Real Estate, Maxa, Rechat and Tribus, among notable proptechs and industry services providers.

“I’ve had the privilege of photographing LeadingRE events for 10 years in a row,” Canaria said. “I’m excited to expand our relationship to have more opportunities to work with members to help them tell their stories and help their businesses grow through photography.”

On April 1, LeadingRE named Notable to its Solutions Group, a pay-at-close home renovation vendor and in August last year, placed marketing software firm Rechat on the list.

LeadingRE announced that 36 new brokerages joined it in 2023. From Chisum Realty Group in New Mexico and Denovo Realty in Florida, to brokerages in far-flung locales in Lagos, Panama and Olbia, Italy, the new additions to the invitation-only business network complement a roster of independent brands that already includes Howard Hanna, Baird & Warner and Long & Foster, among others.

Members of LeadingRE are supported in a variety of ways, including new business generation through inter-brand referrals, web-generated leads and LeadingRE’s own relocation service provider, RELO Direct. Marketing services, general business operation resources and education and credentialing opportunities are available as well.

