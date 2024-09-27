Ready to improve your knowledge and take on some new ideas? Marketing tech expert Stacie Kimberlain offers a list of essential books just right for the current market.

September means Back to Basics here at Inman. As real estate navigates the post-settlement era with new commission rules, real estate professionals from across the country will share what’s working for them, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally.

In the ever-evolving world of real estate, staying ahead of the curve isn’t just an option; it’s a necessity. Whether you’re a seasoned agent or just starting, the right book can be your secret weapon, providing strategies, inspiration and the insider knowledge needed to outshine the competition.

Dive into our list of 10 must-read real estate business books of 2024, each carefully selected to help you unlock new opportunities, sharpen your skills and elevate your success to the next level.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

1. Start with Strategy: Craft Your Personal Real Estate Portfolio for Lasting Financial Freedom by Dave Meyer

In Start with Strategy, Dave Meyer emphasizes the importance of a strategic approach when building a real estate portfolio. This book is perfect for both new and experienced investors looking to create a personalized strategy that aligns with their financial goals.

Meyer provides a step-by-step guide on designing a real estate portfolio that can generate lasting wealth and financial freedom. From setting clear objectives to understanding market dynamics and managing risks, this book equips readers with the knowledge to make informed decisions and build a portfolio that stands the test of time.

2. The LinkedIn Real Estate Agent: From Connections to Closings by Mr. Jarred J. Talmadge MBA

LinkedIn is more than just a networking platform — it’s a powerful tool for real estate professionals who want to grow their businesses and close more deals. In The LinkedIn Real Estate Agent, Jarred Talmadge walks you through the process of transforming your LinkedIn profile into a lead-generating machine.

From crafting compelling profiles and engaging content to nurturing relationships and converting connections into clients, Talmadge provides a detailed blueprint to help agents stand out in the digital marketplace. This book is perfect for agents who want to harness the full potential of LinkedIn to drive business success.

Digital Marketing 2024 by K. Connors is a cutting-edge guide that dives deep into the most effective digital marketing strategies for the coming year. Connors breaks down complex topics like AI, SEO and data analytics into easy-to-understand concepts that real estate professionals can apply directly to their businesses.

The book emphasizes the importance of a data-driven approach, providing insights into how to measure success and refine your strategies for optimal results. Whether you’re looking to boost your social media presence, improve your website’s search engine rankings, or leverage AI for smarter decision-making, this book offers actionable strategies to help you thrive in a digital-first world.

4. Rethink Everything You ‘Know’ About Selling Real Estate by Mike Pallin and Kyle Draper

Mike Pallin and Kyle Draper team up to challenge the conventional wisdom of real estate sales in Rethink Everything You “Know” About Selling Real Estate. This book is a wake-up call for agents who are stuck in outdated methods and looking for a fresh approach. Pallin and Draper explore new sales strategies that align with the modern buyer’s mindset, emphasizing authenticity, value and connection over hard sales tactics.

With practical advice and real-world examples, this book will inspire you to reinvent your sales process and build stronger, more meaningful relationships with your clients.

5. Give to Grow: Invest in Relationships to Build Your Business and Your Career by Mo Bunnell

Give to Grow by Mo Bunnell is a powerful reminder that success in real estate is as much about people as it is about property. Bunnell’s approach centers on the concept of generosity — building your business by investing in relationships and helping others succeed.

This book provides practical strategies for fostering connections, nurturing leads, and creating a network that supports your growth. Whether you’re looking to expand your client base, build partnerships, or enhance your personal brand, Give to Grow offers the tools you need to achieve your goals through the power of giving.

6. The INth Degree: How to Stand Out By Going All In by Tiffany McQuaid and Bruce Littlefield

“The INth Degree” is all about going all-in on what makes you unique. Tiffany McQuaid and Bruce Littlefield guide you through identifying and leveraging your strengths, creating a distinctive personal brand, and standing out in the crowded real estate market. This book provides actionable advice and inspiring stories of agents who have transformed their careers by embracing their individuality and committing fully to their vision.

7. We’re Gonna Need Cake: Celebrating Authentic Leadership in a Messy World by Valerie Garcia

Valerie Garcia’s We’re Gonna Need Cake is a refreshing take on leadership in real estate, celebrating the messiness of the business and the power of authentic leadership. Garcia’s book is filled with humorous, heartwarming stories and practical tips for embracing authenticity, navigating challenges, and leading with kindness and courage. It’s an inspiring read for anyone looking to lead in the real estate industry with their true self.

8. The Aspiring Agent: From Overworked Rookie to Real Estate Rockstar by Martha Melendez and Steve Stark

The Aspiring Agent is the ultimate guide for new agents who are ready to transform from overworked rookies to successful real estate rockstars. Martha Melendez and Steve Stark provide a detailed roadmap, covering everything from time management and client acquisition to building a powerful personal brand. Packed with actionable steps and real-life examples, this book is an essential read for anyone new to the industry looking to make their mark.

9. Hey … Future Real Estate Agent: Your Strategic Guide Into the Business and Beyond by Desireé L. Burgos

Hey…Future Real Estate Agent is a strategic guide for those just starting their journey in the real estate industry. Desireé L. Burgos covers the basics of entering the business, from understanding the real estate landscape to developing the skills and mindset needed for success. This book is packed with practical advice and motivational insights, making it an ideal read for anyone considering a career in real estate.

In Flip Your Life, Tarek El Moussa shares his journey of finding success through challenges in real estate, business, and life. This book offers a comprehensive look at how to identify and capitalize on opportunities in distressed situations. Whether you’re flipping properties or pivoting in your career, El Moussa’s insights will help you turn adversity into advantage, making this book a valuable resource for anyone looking to make bold moves in the real estate market.

These books offer a wealth of knowledge and strategies tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities in real estate. Whether you’re looking to improve your sales techniques, master negotiation, or build a successful brand, these resources will equip you with the tools you need to succeed and beyond.

Stacie Kimberlain is the marketing technology director at MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company in Austin, Texas. Connect with her on Instagram or LinkedIn.