Welcome to the Inman Power Wheels bracket, where your votes decide which car reigns supreme for real estate agents on the go. In weekly rounds, we’ll pit top vehicles against each other in a head-to-head battle, with the winners zooming forward until we crown the ultimate ride for real estate pros in September. From luxe to value models, SUVs to Sunbelt-market convertibles, vote for your favorites.

We’ve spent the past month looking at facts and figures for some of the country’s most popular cars. From flashy luxury cars to value-focused economy options, from a rugged SUV to a sporty convertible, we’ve given Inman readers plenty to think about as they narrow down the field.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

Now, with new models hitting the dealerships, it’s time to decide which car you’ll choose as the one to rule them all. Information on our vehicles is provided by their respective dealerships and from Car and Driver.

Bracket No. 1: Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner is the perfect blend of rugged performance and everyday comfort, making it an ideal vehicle for real estate professionals. With multiple trims tailored for varying needs — from basic off-road capability to luxury-driven features — the 4Runner delivers reliable power, enhanced safety and advanced technology. Whether you’re navigating rough terrains or cruising through the city, this SUV ensures a smooth and confident ride.

This year, the 4Runner got a facelift and now shares its platform and much of its styling with the Tacoma pickup truck. For farm and land agents or anyone who works in mountainous areas or markets where all-terrain driving is a common occurrence, an SUV like the 4Runner offers enhanced safety and convenience.

Since most agents live out of their cars and may be called on to haul staging items and signage at a moment’s notice, all that extra cargo space won’t go to waste. Optional third-row seating makes it possible to take a crowd to showings or broker caravans.

Standard connectivity features include Toyota’s digital key system which allows you to lock, unlock and start the 4Runner via its smartphone app, with the option for a wireless smartphone charging pad so you don’t run out of juice.

Crystal Archer of Nebraska Realty is currently on her second 4Runner — and the fourth Toyota for her family. “I love the tougher SUV look of the 4Runner compared to other makes of similar sizes,” she said. “The overall cost to purchase new compared to other brands makes it appealing, as well.

“But dependability and low cost of ownership will probably keep me in a Toyota.”

The 4Runner started out in our contest paired with another SUV, the VW Tiguan, then went head-to-head with the Ford Mustang convertible, but every week the Toyota was a hands-down winner in its bracket. Blending Japanese reliability with size and toughness, it stands to be more than a match for any job you can throw at it.

Last week, we provided a closer look at the 4Runner’s range of trims, features and what makes it stand out in its class. Take a look, then cast your vote.

Want to get one of your own? The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is set for release in January 2025.

Bracket No. 2: BMW 5-Series

The BMW 5-Series is a remarkable blend of speed, fuel efficiency and luxury, making it an ideal choice for agents who seek performance without sacrificing comfort. Available in three core trims — the 530i, 530i xDrive, and 540i xDrive — the 5-Series offers a range of performance options.

Each trim delivers impressive acceleration, cutting-edge technology and a host of luxury features designed to elevate the driving experience.

Inside, the 5-Series exudes sophisticated styling, featuring perforated Veganza upholstery or vegan leather, dark oak trim, a two-way power moonroof, heated front seats, ambient lighting, and, in the top-of-the-line 540i xDrive, enhanced seat comfort with upgraded leather and ventilated seats.

According to Willie Matthewson of Casey BMW in Newport News, Virginia, BMW’s hands-free liftgate adds practicality for real estate professionals who need convenience on the go.

“If you have a bunch of your real estate signs in your hand and you want to put them in the truck, just wave and the trunk opens,” he said. He also cited the BMW’s heated seats and onboard navigation system as desirable features for agents.

Matthewson emphasized that agents must take their vehicle’s safety features into account, and here too, the BMW delivers.

“They come with all-wheel drive as well,” he said. “If the weather’s a little rough, or you have to go out in the snow, you have a car that can still get you where you need to go, no matter what the elements are. It even has all the top safety features, so you can rest assured that you are in safe hands.”

The BMW’s luxury look comes with a luxury price tag as well, according to Southern California agent Garry Eberhardt of Oxnard Harbor Homes.

“The car itself looks nice, but after owning this car, I would never purchase another BMW. I would only consider leasing a BMW because of how expensive maintenance is at around the 50,000- to 60,000-mile mark. [Based on] the true cost of maintenance, you would think that you own a Lambo.”

Eberhardt’s final verdict? “Nobody really cares what car you drive in real estate, so buy a Camry and put that maintenance money that you save into your marketing.”

Last week we looked at the specs for what the BMW 5-Series brings to the table, both inside and out, in its 2025 model, which is set to release in October 2024.

Now that we’ve narrowed our Sweet 16 down to our final two, it’s time to decide which of these Inman Power Wheels will reign supreme in the final showdown to determine which vehicle is the best option for real estate professionals.

Email Richelle Hammiel